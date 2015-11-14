Mourning for Paris
Flowers are offered as tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris, in front of the French embassy in Berlin, Germany, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man leaves flowers outside the French embassy as tribute to victims of Paris attacks, in London, Britain November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko kneels near the French embassy as he commemorates victims of attacks in Paris, in Kiev, Ukraine, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man gestures as he places a candle at a makeshift memorial outside the Consulate General of France to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack in Paris, in San Francisco, California November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman leaves flowers at a small makeshift memorial outside the consulate of France following the attacks in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A student holds a sign in recognition of the attacks in Paris before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the St. Francis Red Flash at the Purcell Pavilion November 13, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
A makeshift memorial honoring the victims of the terror attack in Paris is seen outside the Consulate General of France in San Francisco, California November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
San Francisco City Hall is lit up with blue, white and red, the colors of the French flag, following the Paris terror attacks, in San Francisco, California November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The landmark CN Tower is lit blue, white and red in the colors of the French flag following Paris attacks, in Toronto November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Auckland's Sky Tower is lit in the blue, white and red colors of the French flag in honour of the victims of the attacks in Paris, in Auckland, New Zealand, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Ben-Ari
One World Trade Center is lit in the Blue, White and Red colors of the French flag in honor of the victims of the attacks in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Barack Obama pauses while speaking about the shooting attacks in Paris, from the White House in Washington November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Peru's national soccer players observe a minute of silence for victims of attacks in Paris, before their 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Paraguay at Nacional stadium in Lima, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A candle and flowers, offered by a U.S. family residing in Japan as tribute to the victims of the attacks in Paris, are pictured in front of the French embassy in Tokyo, Japan, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
