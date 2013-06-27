Mourning Gandolfini
Mourners line up to try and gain admission to the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. Family, friends and fans of Gandolfini gathered at a Manhattan cathedral for his funeral on Thursday, a week after the 51-year-old star of the HBO television show "The Sopranos" died of a heart attack while visiting Rome. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners embrace outside the funeral services of James Gandolfini at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine for funeral services in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Vincent Pastore (R) arrives at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Brad Grey (2nd L), chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, and Sopranos creator David Chase (C) arrive at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Joe Pantoliano leaves the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine after taking part in the funeral services for actor James Gandolfini in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Men hold programs outside the the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine after taking part in the funeral services for actor James Gandolfini in New York on June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Thomas arrive for funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Steve Buscemi arrives for the funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Aida Turturro embraces a fellow mourner as she arrives for the funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Lorraine Bracco arrives at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Joe Pantoliano greets Sopranos creator David Chase (C) as they arrive for the funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine for funeral services in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mourners embrace outside the funeral services of James Gandolfini at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A mourner weeps outside the funeral services of James Gandolfini at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Jamie Lyn Siegler (R) arrives at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Dominic Chianese arrives at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Michael Imperiolii arrives for the funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie arrives at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place, in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Representatives from HBO hold clipboards outside the funeral services of James Gandolfini outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A police officer directs traffic as an SUV full of flowers pulls up to the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The casket of actor James Gandolfini is escorted into the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine for funeral services in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A hearse arrives outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine for the funeral services of James Gandolfini, in New York June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mourners line up to try and gain admission to the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine, where actor James Gandolfini's funeral will take place in New York, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
