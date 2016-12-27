Mourning George Michael
Candlelit tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring, southern England, Britain December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man reacts as he leaves a tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London, Britain December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman looks at tributes outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Tributes to singer George Michael are seen outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A photograph and rose lie on a car in tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Smartphone screens are lit up as people photograph candlelit tributes outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Tributes to singer George Michael are seen outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People react outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The flag of Cyprus is placed as a tribute to singer George Michael outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A tribute to singer George Michael is drawn in the grime on a car outside of his home in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A screen in Times Square features the image of late singer George Michael in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman leaves a tribute outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman reacts outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, in north London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
