Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 10, 2017 | 3:15pm EST

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones after a fire broke at the Virgen de Asuncion home in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala. The blaze that has killed at least 37 and maimed others at an overcrowded Guatemalan shelter for abused teens broke out in a tiny room they were locked in to control them after a riot at the center, authorities and witnesses said. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones after a fire broke at the Virgen de Asuncion home in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala. The blaze that has killed at least 37 and maimed others at an...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones after a fire broke at the Virgen de Asuncion home in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala. The blaze that has killed at least 37 and maimed others at an overcrowded Guatemalan shelter for abused teens broke out in a tiny room they were locked in to control them after a riot at the center, authorities and witnesses said. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
1 / 20
Family and friends prepare to take to the cemetery the coffin with the body of Rosa Julia Tobar, a victim of the fire, at her grandmothers home in Guatemala City. The inferno in the 16 square metre classroom packed with 52 teenagers left survivors of the blaze with such severe injuries that burn specialists were flown in from the United States and medics said they needed hundreds of blood donors. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Family and friends prepare to take to the cemetery the coffin with the body of Rosa Julia Tobar, a victim of the fire, at her grandmothers home in Guatemala City. The inferno in the 16 square metre classroom packed with 52 teenagers left survivors of...more

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Family and friends prepare to take to the cemetery the coffin with the body of Rosa Julia Tobar, a victim of the fire, at her grandmothers home in Guatemala City. The inferno in the 16 square metre classroom packed with 52 teenagers left survivors of the blaze with such severe injuries that burn specialists were flown in from the United States and medics said they needed hundreds of blood donors. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
2 / 20
Daniel, 16, survivor of the fire, exits the Virgen de Asuncion home. The government has sacked the director of the Virgen de la Asuncion home, temporarily closed the center, declared three days of mourning and vowed to reform a childcare system that experts say is critically underfunded. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Daniel, 16, survivor of the fire, exits the Virgen de Asuncion home. The government has sacked the director of the Virgen de la Asuncion home, temporarily closed the center, declared three days of mourning and vowed to reform a childcare system that...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Daniel, 16, survivor of the fire, exits the Virgen de Asuncion home. The government has sacked the director of the Virgen de la Asuncion home, temporarily closed the center, declared three days of mourning and vowed to reform a childcare system that experts say is critically underfunded. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
3 / 20
A bus with survivors of the fire exits the Virgen de Asuncion home. "The staff left the girls in an extremely reduced space, a four-meter by four-meter room, for 52 teenage girls," said Claudia Lopez, Guatemala's deputy ombudsman for human rights. "It was a terribly thought out decision." REUTERS/Saul Martinez

A bus with survivors of the fire exits the Virgen de Asuncion home. "The staff left the girls in an extremely reduced space, a four-meter by four-meter room, for 52 teenage girls," said Claudia Lopez, Guatemala's deputy ombudsman for human rights....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A bus with survivors of the fire exits the Virgen de Asuncion home. "The staff left the girls in an extremely reduced space, a four-meter by four-meter room, for 52 teenage girls," said Claudia Lopez, Guatemala's deputy ombudsman for human rights. "It was a terribly thought out decision." REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
4 / 20
A mother hugs the coffin of her daughter Rosa Julia Tobar at her wake in Guatemala City. Police and witnesses say the fire appeared to have been started by one of the girls, who set light to a mattress in the room, possibly as a protest after hours inside. "If it really was the girls who started the fire - why did they have matches in their hand, why were they not searched if they were going to be locked into this tiny space?," said Claudia Lopez, Guatemala's deputy ombudsman for human rights. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

A mother hugs the coffin of her daughter Rosa Julia Tobar at her wake in Guatemala City. Police and witnesses say the fire appeared to have been started by one of the girls, who set light to a mattress in the room, possibly as a protest after hours...more

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
A mother hugs the coffin of her daughter Rosa Julia Tobar at her wake in Guatemala City. Police and witnesses say the fire appeared to have been started by one of the girls, who set light to a mattress in the room, possibly as a protest after hours inside. "If it really was the girls who started the fire - why did they have matches in their hand, why were they not searched if they were going to be locked into this tiny space?," said Claudia Lopez, Guatemala's deputy ombudsman for human rights. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
5 / 20
The coffin of Madelin Patricia Hernandez is seen during her wake in Guatemala City. The Virgen de la Asuncion home houses youths up to 18 years old on the pine-wooded outskirts of the municipality of San Jose Pinula, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of the capital Guatemala City. Its residents are an unusual mix of victims of violence and young offenders, with children with disabilities in another wing. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

The coffin of Madelin Patricia Hernandez is seen during her wake in Guatemala City. The Virgen de la Asuncion home houses youths up to 18 years old on the pine-wooded outskirts of the municipality of San Jose Pinula, some 25 kilometers (15 miles)...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
The coffin of Madelin Patricia Hernandez is seen during her wake in Guatemala City. The Virgen de la Asuncion home houses youths up to 18 years old on the pine-wooded outskirts of the municipality of San Jose Pinula, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of the capital Guatemala City. Its residents are an unusual mix of victims of violence and young offenders, with children with disabilities in another wing. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
6 / 20
Family and friends cry at the funeral of Rosa Julia Tobar in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Family and friends cry at the funeral of Rosa Julia Tobar in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Family and friends cry at the funeral of Rosa Julia Tobar in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
7 / 20
Maria del Carmen Urias Ruiz cries outside the morgue where the body of her dead daughter Myra is located. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Maria del Carmen Urias Ruiz cries outside the morgue where the body of her dead daughter Myra is located. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Maria del Carmen Urias Ruiz cries outside the morgue where the body of her dead daughter Myra is located. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
8 / 20
Local authorities gain control of the Virgen de Asuncion home. Years of problems at the home boiled over at lunchtime the day before the fire, when a group of teenagers complaining about the conditions inside feigned a fight in the lunch hall as a distraction, before attacking staff and trying to escape, one eyewitness said. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Local authorities gain control of the Virgen de Asuncion home. Years of problems at the home boiled over at lunchtime the day before the fire, when a group of teenagers complaining about the conditions inside feigned a fight in the lunch hall as a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Local authorities gain control of the Virgen de Asuncion home. Years of problems at the home boiled over at lunchtime the day before the fire, when a group of teenagers complaining about the conditions inside feigned a fight in the lunch hall as a distraction, before attacking staff and trying to escape, one eyewitness said. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
9 / 20
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones at the Virgen de Asuncion home. After hours of rioting, police captured most of those who had fled and they were separated from the hundreds of other residents in the complex, according to an account written by the government's human rights department and seen by Reuters. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones at the Virgen de Asuncion home. After hours of rioting, police captured most of those who had fled and they were separated from the hundreds of other residents in the complex, according...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones at the Virgen de Asuncion home. After hours of rioting, police captured most of those who had fled and they were separated from the hundreds of other residents in the complex, according to an account written by the government's human rights department and seen by Reuters. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
10 / 20
Riot police stand guard after a fire broke at the Virgen de Asuncion home. During five hours of negotiations that evening, the leaders of the rebellion alleged abuse by the staff including rotten food and the use of bleach on their skin and pepper spray as punishment for bad behavior, according to the document. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Riot police stand guard after a fire broke at the Virgen de Asuncion home. During five hours of negotiations that evening, the leaders of the rebellion alleged abuse by the staff including rotten food and the use of bleach on their skin and pepper...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Riot police stand guard after a fire broke at the Virgen de Asuncion home. During five hours of negotiations that evening, the leaders of the rebellion alleged abuse by the staff including rotten food and the use of bleach on their skin and pepper spray as punishment for bad behavior, according to the document. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
11 / 20
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones at the Virgen de Asuncion home. At around 1 a.m., the 52 girls were locked into a classroom and given thin mattresses to sleep on, local police chief Wilson Maldonado told a congressional commission. Boys involved in the trouble were kept in a separate area, an employee at the home said. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones at the Virgen de Asuncion home. At around 1 a.m., the 52 girls were locked into a classroom and given thin mattresses to sleep on, local police chief Wilson Maldonado told a congressional...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones at the Virgen de Asuncion home. At around 1 a.m., the 52 girls were locked into a classroom and given thin mattresses to sleep on, local police chief Wilson Maldonado told a congressional commission. Boys involved in the trouble were kept in a separate area, an employee at the home said. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
12 / 20
Riot police stand guard at the Virgen de Asuncion home. At about 9 am, police stationed outside the room noticed smoke seeping out, Maldonado said. However, one witness said the fire started 30 minutes earlier and police initially ignored the cries for help, thinking the girls were protesting. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Riot police stand guard at the Virgen de Asuncion home. At about 9 am, police stationed outside the room noticed smoke seeping out, Maldonado said. However, one witness said the fire started 30 minutes earlier and police initially ignored the cries...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Riot police stand guard at the Virgen de Asuncion home. At about 9 am, police stationed outside the room noticed smoke seeping out, Maldonado said. However, one witness said the fire started 30 minutes earlier and police initially ignored the cries for help, thinking the girls were protesting. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
13 / 20
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones. "I heard shouting and loud noises all night," said a teenage girl who witnessed the fighting in the lunch hall and said she spent much of the Tuesday cowering under a bed in her dorm after some of her peers tried to make her join the riot. "The fire was at about 8.30 am, the boys came running down to say that a girl had died," she said. "The police grabbed the boys and a carer began hitting them and telling them off for having left the room they were left in." REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones. "I heard shouting and loud noises all night," said a teenage girl who witnessed the fighting in the lunch hall and said she spent much of the Tuesday cowering under a bed in her dorm...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Family members react as they wait for news of their loved ones. "I heard shouting and loud noises all night," said a teenage girl who witnessed the fighting in the lunch hall and said she spent much of the Tuesday cowering under a bed in her dorm after some of her peers tried to make her join the riot. "The fire was at about 8.30 am, the boys came running down to say that a girl had died," she said. "The police grabbed the boys and a carer began hitting them and telling them off for having left the room they were left in." REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
14 / 20
A family member places a candle outside the morgue where the bodies of victims are located. The Virgen de la Asuncion center has a history of abuse accusations documented by Guatemalan media. Over the last three years more than 250 of its residents have fled, newspaper reports said. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

A family member places a candle outside the morgue where the bodies of victims are located. The Virgen de la Asuncion center has a history of abuse accusations documented by Guatemalan media. Over the last three years more than 250 of its residents...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A family member places a candle outside the morgue where the bodies of victims are located. The Virgen de la Asuncion center has a history of abuse accusations documented by Guatemalan media. Over the last three years more than 250 of its residents have fled, newspaper reports said. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
15 / 20
A family member is seen outside the morgue where the body of her dead relative is located. Human rights reports and interviews with people inside the center paint a complex picture. Some residents felt the center provided them shelter and education their families couldn't, and blamed a few "rebels" for the tensions. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

A family member is seen outside the morgue where the body of her dead relative is located. Human rights reports and interviews with people inside the center paint a complex picture. Some residents felt the center provided them shelter and education...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A family member is seen outside the morgue where the body of her dead relative is located. Human rights reports and interviews with people inside the center paint a complex picture. Some residents felt the center provided them shelter and education their families couldn't, and blamed a few "rebels" for the tensions. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
16 / 20
People scream "We Want Justice" during a vigil for victims outside the National Palace in Guatemala City. Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, an employee who has worked there for six years attributed many of the problems to low funding, poor staffing levels and judges who sent a steady flow of youth offenders to the home, rather than to detention centres. "We had 15-19 new arrivals a day, every carer had 34 children to look after, and we were on one day on, one day off shifts of 24 hours because there were not enough staff, "the employee said, adding she faced death threats and verbal abuse from her wards. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

People scream "We Want Justice" during a vigil for victims outside the National Palace in Guatemala City. Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, an employee who has worked there for six years attributed many of the problems to low funding,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
People scream "We Want Justice" during a vigil for victims outside the National Palace in Guatemala City. Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, an employee who has worked there for six years attributed many of the problems to low funding, poor staffing levels and judges who sent a steady flow of youth offenders to the home, rather than to detention centres. "We had 15-19 new arrivals a day, every carer had 34 children to look after, and we were on one day on, one day off shifts of 24 hours because there were not enough staff, "the employee said, adding she faced death threats and verbal abuse from her wards. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
17 / 20
A vigil for victims is held on the outskirts of Guatemala City. Guatemala has Latin America's worst rates of child malnutrition. Street gangs like the Mara Salvatrucha prey on minors. And, the Central American nation's public institutions are underfunded, racked by corruption and widespread overcrowding. The situation has contributed to the exodus of at least 67,000 Guatemalan children to the United States since 2013. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

A vigil for victims is held on the outskirts of Guatemala City. Guatemala has Latin America's worst rates of child malnutrition. Street gangs like the Mara Salvatrucha prey on minors. And, the Central American nation's public institutions are...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A vigil for victims is held on the outskirts of Guatemala City. Guatemala has Latin America's worst rates of child malnutrition. Street gangs like the Mara Salvatrucha prey on minors. And, the Central American nation's public institutions are underfunded, racked by corruption and widespread overcrowding. The situation has contributed to the exodus of at least 67,000 Guatemalan children to the United States since 2013. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
18 / 20
A vigil for the victims is held on the outskirts of Guatemala City. "What happened in the secure home yesterday is just the tip of the iceberg of an entire system of not protecting children and teens in Guatemala," said Enrique Maldonaldo, a specialist in child studies at the Instituto Centroamericano de Estudios Fiscales. "Guatemala has not been capable of guaranteeing a minimum level of social protection," he said. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

A vigil for the victims is held on the outskirts of Guatemala City. "What happened in the secure home yesterday is just the tip of the iceberg of an entire system of not protecting children and teens in Guatemala," said Enrique Maldonaldo, a...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A vigil for the victims is held on the outskirts of Guatemala City. "What happened in the secure home yesterday is just the tip of the iceberg of an entire system of not protecting children and teens in Guatemala," said Enrique Maldonaldo, a specialist in child studies at the Instituto Centroamericano de Estudios Fiscales. "Guatemala has not been capable of guaranteeing a minimum level of social protection," he said. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
19 / 20
People light candles during a vigil outside the National Palace in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

People light candles during a vigil outside the National Palace in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
People light candles during a vigil outside the National Palace in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Pipeline protests arrive in Washington

Pipeline protests arrive in Washington

Next Slideshows

Pipeline protests arrive in Washington

Pipeline protests arrive in Washington

Indigenous tribe members demonstrate against the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in Washington.

Mar 10 2017
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in...

Mar 10 2017
Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people...

Mar 10 2017
South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Mar 10 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

Dancing with the Irish

Dancing with the Irish

Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Fire ravages French migrant camp

Fire ravages French migrant camp

A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Trending Collections

Pictures