Mourning Hoffman

Actress Cate Blanchett (L) and her husband Andrew Upton arrive for the funeral of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, in the Manhattan borough of New York February 6, 2014. Friends and family mourned Philip Seymour Hoffman at a private wake on Thursday evening for the actor who died of a suspected drug overdose. Although the body of Hoffman, 46, was found on Sunday in his Greenwich Village apartment with a syringe in his arm, autopsy results to determine the cause of his death were inconclusive. A spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner said further studies were being done. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)