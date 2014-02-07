Mourning Hoffman
Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds her daughter Willa as the casket arrives for the funeral of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 7, 2014. Family and close friends bid their final farewells at a private funeral for actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, whose tragic death of an apparent overdose at the age of 46 robbed the entertainment world of one of its finest talents. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds their daughter Willa as she touches the head of their son Cooper while the casket arrives for Hoffman's funeral in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Meryl Streep leaves actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Justin Theroux leaves actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor John C. Reilly leaves actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mimi O'Donnell stands with her children Willa (L), Tallulah (2nd R) and Cooper (R) as the casket of their father, actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, is loaded into a hearse following his funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Joaquin Phoenix arrives for actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Michelle Williams (R) arrives for actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius church in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds their daughter Willa next to their son Cooper as the casket arrives for Hoffman's funeral in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Amy Adams and her partner Darren Le Gallo arrive for Philip Seymour Hoffman's funeral at St. Ignatius chuch in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Cate Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton arrive for the funeral of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman at St. Ignatius chuch in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The casket of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives at St. Ignatius church for his funeral in the Manhattan borough of New York February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Director Mike Nichols and his wife, news anchor Diane Sawyer, arrive for the funeral of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, in the Manhattan borough of New York February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Mimi O'Donell, former partner of actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, holds their daughter Willa (in purple) next to their son Cooper as the casket arrives for Hoffman's funeral in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 7, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)
Actress Cate Blanchett (L) and her husband Andrew Upton arrive for the funeral of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, in the Manhattan borough of New York February 6, 2014. Friends and family mourned Philip Seymour Hoffman at a private wake on Thursday evening for the actor who died of a suspected drug overdose. Although the body of Hoffman, 46, was found on Sunday in his Greenwich Village apartment with a syringe in his arm, autopsy results to determine the cause of his death were inconclusive. A spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner said further studies were being done. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)
Marilyn O'Connor, the mother of deceased U.S. actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, makes her way to her son's wake in the Manhattan borough of New York February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)
Actor Ben Stiller makes his way to the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)
Actress Ellen Burstyn arrives at the funeral of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, in the Manhattan borough of New York February 6, 2014. Friends and family mourned Philip Seymour Hoffman at a private wake on Thursday evening for the actor who died of a suspected drug overdose. Although the body of Hoffman, 46, was found on Sunday in his Greenwich Village apartment with a syringe in his arm, autopsy results to determine the cause of his death were inconclusive. A spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner said further studies were being done. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)
Actress Cate Blanchett (R) and her husband Andrew Upton make their way from the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)
Actor Eric Bogosian (L) makes his way from the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)
Actor Josh Hailton makes his way to the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)
U.S. actress Amy Adams makes her way to the wake of deceased actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman in the Manhattan borough of New York February 6, 2014. Hoffman was found in his Greenwich Village apartment on Sunday with a syringe in his arm and plastic bags containing a substance believed to be heroin. The exact cause of death is still unknown, pending further studies, according to a spokeswoman for New York City's Chief Medical Examiner. REUTERS/Keith Bedford (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)
