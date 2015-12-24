Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 23, 2015 | 8:40pm EST

Mourning in Bagram

Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony held in honor of six Airmen December 23, 2015. The six Airmen lost their lives in an improvised explosive attack near Bagram, Afghanistan December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF/Handout via Reuters

Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony held in honor of six Airmen December 23, 2015. The six Airmen lost their lives in an improvised explosive attack near Bagram,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony held in honor of six Airmen December 23, 2015. The six Airmen lost their lives in an improvised explosive attack near Bagram, Afghanistan December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 15
Maj. Adrianna Vorderbruggen is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. Vorderbruggen, one of the first openly gay U.S. service members to get married, was identified on Tuesday as one of the six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters

Maj. Adrianna Vorderbruggen is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. Vorderbruggen, one of the first openly gay U.S. service members to get married, was identified on Tuesday as one of the six U.S....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Maj. Adrianna Vorderbruggen is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. Vorderbruggen, one of the first openly gay U.S. service members to get married, was identified on Tuesday as one of the six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 15
Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF/Handout via Reuters

Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 15
NYPD Detective Joseph Lemm of Bronx Warrant Squad is shown in this photo tweeted by NYPD Midtown South on December 22, 2015. Lemm, a New York City police detective, was volunteering for his third deployment to war zones. REUTERS/NYPD Midtown South/Handout

NYPD Detective Joseph Lemm of Bronx Warrant Squad is shown in this photo tweeted by NYPD Midtown South on December 22, 2015. Lemm, a New York City police detective, was volunteering for his third deployment to war zones. REUTERS/NYPD Midtown...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
NYPD Detective Joseph Lemm of Bronx Warrant Squad is shown in this photo tweeted by NYPD Midtown South on December 22, 2015. Lemm, a New York City police detective, was volunteering for his third deployment to war zones. REUTERS/NYPD Midtown South/Handout
Close
4 / 15
A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Curran

A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Curran
Close
5 / 15
Staff Sgt. Chester J McBride is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters

Staff Sgt. Chester J McBride is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Staff Sgt. Chester J McBride is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters
Close
6 / 15
A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Curran

A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Curran
Close
7 / 15
Staff Sgt. Peter W Taub is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters

Staff Sgt. Peter W Taub is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Staff Sgt. Peter W Taub is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters
Close
8 / 15
Front row (L-R): U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, Secretary of the Air Force Deborah James, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Mark A. Welsh III, Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Frank J. Grass and Col. Daniel F. Merry, Commander Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, Dover Air Force Base, stand at attention as a U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Curran

Front row (L-R): U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, Secretary of the Air Force Deborah James, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Mark A. Welsh III, Chief of the National Guard Bureau...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Front row (L-R): U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, Secretary of the Air Force Deborah James, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Mark A. Welsh III, Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Frank J. Grass and Col. Daniel F. Merry, Commander Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, Dover Air Force Base, stand at attention as a U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Curran
Close
9 / 15
Staff Sgt. Michael A Cinco is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters

Staff Sgt. Michael A Cinco is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Staff Sgt. Michael A Cinco is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 15
Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF/Handout via Reuters

Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF/Handout via Reuters
Close
11 / 15
Staff Sgt. Louis M Bonacasa is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters

Staff Sgt. Louis M Bonacasa is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Staff Sgt. Louis M Bonacasa is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters
Close
12 / 15
Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF/Handout via Reuters

Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF/Handout via Reuters
Close
13 / 15
A1C Kenisha R. Robertson, door attendant, closes the doors of a transfer vehicle after the U.S. Air Force carry team placed a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, into the vehicle during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Curran

A1C Kenisha R. Robertson, door attendant, closes the doors of a transfer vehicle after the U.S. Air Force carry team placed a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, into the vehicle during a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A1C Kenisha R. Robertson, door attendant, closes the doors of a transfer vehicle after the U.S. Air Force carry team placed a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, into the vehicle during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Doug Curran
Close
14 / 15
Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF/Handout via Reuters

Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF/Handout via Reuters
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Field of dreams in Cuba

Field of dreams in Cuba

Next Slideshows

Field of dreams in Cuba

Field of dreams in Cuba

Nurturing the big-league ambitions of the island's young baseball players, as the MLB seeks permission from the U.S. to sign Cuban athletes.

Dec 23 2015
Landslide hits Chinese industrial park

Landslide hits Chinese industrial park

Mud and construction waste buries 33 buildings at a business park in China's southern boomtown of Shenzhen.

Dec 23 2015
Christmas at Arlington, Section 60

Christmas at Arlington, Section 60

With the wounds of war particularly painful in the Christmas season, family members and loved ones add their own personal holiday touches and messages to the...

Dec 23 2015
Pictures of the year: Migrant crisis

Pictures of the year: Migrant crisis

The best pictures of the year of refugees and the migrant crisis.

Dec 22 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast