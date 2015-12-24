Mourning in Bagram
Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony held in honor of six Airmen December 23, 2015. The six Airmen lost their lives in an improvised explosive attack near Bagram,...more
Maj. Adrianna Vorderbruggen is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. Vorderbruggen, one of the first openly gay U.S. service members to get married, was identified on Tuesday as one of the six U.S....more
Service members from several units at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, pay their respects during a fallen comrade ceremony December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys/455th Air Expeditionary Wing/USAF/Handout via Reuters
NYPD Detective Joseph Lemm of Bronx Warrant Squad is shown in this photo tweeted by NYPD Midtown South on December 22, 2015. Lemm, a New York City police detective, was volunteering for his third deployment to war zones. REUTERS/NYPD Midtown...more
A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015....more
Staff Sgt. Chester J McBride is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters
A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015....more
Staff Sgt. Peter W Taub is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters
Front row (L-R): U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, Secretary of the Air Force Deborah James, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Mark A. Welsh III, Chief of the National Guard Bureau...more
Staff Sgt. Michael A Cinco is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters
Staff Sgt. Louis M Bonacasa is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters
A1C Kenisha R. Robertson, door attendant, closes the doors of a transfer vehicle after the U.S. Air Force carry team placed a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, into the vehicle during a...more
