Mourning in Bagram

Maj. Adrianna Vorderbruggen is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, December 23, 2015. Vorderbruggen, one of the first openly gay U.S. service members to get married, was identified on Tuesday as one of the six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout via Reuters

