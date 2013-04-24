Edition:
Mourning in Boston

<p>Police officers take their seats for the memorial service for Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer Sean Collier at MIT in Cambridge, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Police officers take their seats for the memorial service for Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer Sean Collier at MIT in Cambridge, April 24, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>A man washes a bus stop window on Boylston Street after the street reopened to the public for the first time since the Boston Marathon bombings, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A man washes a bus stop window on Boylston Street after the street reopened to the public for the first time since the Boston Marathon bombings, April 24, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Priscilla Portugal, an employee of the Starbucks store on Boylston Street located near the site of the second explosion, hangs an apron on a tree inside a memorial set up in memory of the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings after the street reopened to the public for the first time since the bombings, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Priscilla Portugal, an employee of the Starbucks store on Boylston Street located near the site of the second explosion, hangs an apron on a tree inside a memorial set up in memory of the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings after the street reopened to the public for the first time since the bombings, April 24, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Richard Corapi holds a U.S. flag from a sidewalk as Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officers march away from the funeral of fellow MIT police officer Sean Collier in Stoneham, Massachusetts, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Richard Corapi holds a U.S. flag from a sidewalk as Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officers march away from the funeral of fellow MIT police officer Sean Collier in Stoneham, Massachusetts, April 23, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Mourners leave the funeral Mass for Boston Marathon bombing victim Krystle Campbell at St. Joseph Church in Medford, Massachusetts, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mourners leave the funeral Mass for Boston Marathon bombing victim Krystle Campbell at St. Joseph Church in Medford, Massachusetts, April 22, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Richard DesLauriers, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston field office, stands at the site of the explosion near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Boylston Street during a ceremony in Boston, April 22, 2013. REUTER/Chitose Suzuki/Boston Herald/Pool</p>

Richard DesLauriers, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston field office, stands at the site of the explosion near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Boylston Street during a ceremony in Boston, April 22, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>People observe a moment of silence for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings marking a week to the day of the bombings at a memorial on Boylston Street in Boston, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

People observe a moment of silence for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings marking a week to the day of the bombings at a memorial on Boylston Street in Boston, April 22, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>A woman embraces a Boston Firefighter shortly before a moment of silence for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings marking a week to the day of the bombings at a memorial on Boylston Street in Boston, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A woman embraces a Boston Firefighter shortly before a moment of silence for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings marking a week to the day of the bombings at a memorial on Boylston Street in Boston, April 22, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>People carrying flowers arrive at a vigil at Boston University for Lu Lingzi who was killed in the Boston Marathon bombing in Boston, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

People carrying flowers arrive at a vigil at Boston University for Lu Lingzi who was killed in the Boston Marathon bombing in Boston, April 22, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>A mother and her son attend an interfaith worship service at a memorial on Boylston Street for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A mother and her son attend an interfaith worship service at a memorial on Boylston Street for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>A woman holds a flower at a memorial on Boylston Street to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A woman holds a flower at a memorial on Boylston Street to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Hundreds of people wait in a line that extends around the block to pay their respects to the family of Krystle Campbell at her wake in Medford, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Hundreds of people wait in a line that extends around the block to pay their respects to the family of Krystle Campbell at her wake in Medford, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>A couple embraces at a memorial on Boylston Street to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A couple embraces at a memorial on Boylston Street to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>A mother holds the hands of her son as they attend an interfaith worship service at a memorial on Boylston Street for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A mother holds the hands of her son as they attend an interfaith worship service at a memorial on Boylston Street for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Investigators stand behind a barricade and memorial surrounding the site of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Investigators stand behind a barricade and memorial surrounding the site of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Candles are lit for those who died in the Boston Marathon bombings and the subsequent police manhunt at a memorial on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Candles are lit for those who died in the Boston Marathon bombings and the subsequent police manhunt at a memorial on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>People visit a memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

People visit a memorial for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Patty Campbell (C) walks out of the funeral Mass for her daughter Krystle Campbell, with her son Billy (R) at her side, at St. Joseph Church in Medford, Massachusetts, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Patty Campbell (C) walks out of the funeral Mass for her daughter Krystle Campbell, with her son Billy (R) at her side, at St. Joseph Church in Medford, Massachusetts, April 22, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Shoes are tied to the gates outside the U.S. Embassy following a walk from Parliament Hill in memory of the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings, in Ottawa, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Shoes are tied to the gates outside the U.S. Embassy following a walk from Parliament Hill in memory of the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings, in Ottawa, April 22, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>A woman hugs a MIT police officer after a vigil for slain officer Sean Collier, 26, at the Town Common in Wilmington, Massachusetts, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A woman hugs a MIT police officer after a vigil for slain officer Sean Collier, 26, at the Town Common in Wilmington, Massachusetts, April 20, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Local residents attend a candlelight vigil in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, where eight-year-old Boston Marathon explosion victim Martin Richard lived, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Local residents attend a candlelight vigil in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, where eight-year-old Boston Marathon explosion victim Martin Richard lived, April 16, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Two-year-old Wesley Brillant of Natick, Massachusetts kneels in front of a memorial to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings near the scene of the blasts on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Two-year-old Wesley Brillant of Natick, Massachusetts kneels in front of a memorial to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings near the scene of the blasts on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>People embrace during a vigil honoring the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings at the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People embrace during a vigil honoring the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings at the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts, April 16, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>People move items from a vigil after the barricade they were hanging on was taken down and a portion of Boylston Street reopened a day after two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

People move items from a vigil after the barricade they were hanging on was taken down and a portion of Boylston Street reopened a day after two explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 16, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Scott Turner (C) is hugged by friends as he weeps at a vigil for bomb victims a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon, in Boston, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Scott Turner (C) is hugged by friends as he weeps at a vigil for bomb victims a day after two explosions hit the Boston Marathon, in Boston, April 16, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Boston Red Sox players stand on the field during a pre-game ceremony honoring the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings, before the team's MLB American League baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Boston Red Sox players stand on the field during a pre-game ceremony honoring the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings, before the team's MLB American League baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, April 20, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Two-year-old Wesley Brillant of Natick, Massachusetts stands in front of a memorial to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings near the scene of the blasts on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Two-year-old Wesley Brillant of Natick, Massachusetts stands in front of a memorial to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings near the scene of the blasts on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>A mourner watches from a tree branch before the funeral for Krystle Campbell at St. Joseph Church in Medford, Massachusetts, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A mourner watches from a tree branch before the funeral for Krystle Campbell at St. Joseph Church in Medford, Massachusetts, April 22, 2013.

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

