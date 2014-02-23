Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Feb 23, 2014 | 2:25pm EST

Mourning in Kiev

<p>A woman mourns near a makeshift memorial as people gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman mourns near a makeshift memorial as people gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, February 23, 2014

A woman mourns near a makeshift memorial as people gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 25
<p>A woman attends a religious service at a church in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A woman attends a religious service at a church in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Sunday, February 23, 2014

A woman attends a religious service at a church in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
2 / 25
<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
3 / 25
<p>A man mourns at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters were killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A man mourns at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters were killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Sunday, February 23, 2014

A man mourns at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters were killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
4 / 25
<p>Flowers are left on tyres in memory of the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv</p>

Flowers are left on tyres in memory of the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Flowers are left on tyres in memory of the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv

Close
5 / 25
<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
6 / 25
<p>A woman lights a candle to pay her respects to fallen anti-Yanukovich protesters in Kiev's Independence Square February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A woman lights a candle to pay her respects to fallen anti-Yanukovich protesters in Kiev's Independence Square February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Sunday, February 23, 2014

A woman lights a candle to pay her respects to fallen anti-Yanukovich protesters in Kiev's Independence Square February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
7 / 25
<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters were killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters were killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters were killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
8 / 25
<p>Crosses are placed on a helmet at a makeshift memorial in the Independence Square in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Crosses are placed on a helmet at a makeshift memorial in the Independence Square in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Crosses are placed on a helmet at a makeshift memorial in the Independence Square in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 25
<p>A woman lights a candle to pay her respects to fallen anti-Yanukovich protesters in Kiev's Independence Square February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A woman lights a candle to pay her respects to fallen anti-Yanukovich protesters in Kiev's Independence Square February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sunday, February 23, 2014

A woman lights a candle to pay her respects to fallen anti-Yanukovich protesters in Kiev's Independence Square February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 25
<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
11 / 25
<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
12 / 25
<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters had been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters had been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters had been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
13 / 25
<p>People surround a makeshift memorial as they gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People surround a makeshift memorial as they gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People surround a makeshift memorial as they gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 25
<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters had been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters had been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters had been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
15 / 25
<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters had been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters had been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters had been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
16 / 25
<p>People carry the coffin of one anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

People carry the coffin of one anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People carry the coffin of one anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
17 / 25
<p>People gather near flowers and candles left in memory of the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv</p>

People gather near flowers and candles left in memory of the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People gather near flowers and candles left in memory of the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv

Close
18 / 25
<p>People place flowers at a makeshift memorial as they gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv</p>

People place flowers at a makeshift memorial as they gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People place flowers at a makeshift memorial as they gather to commemorate the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mykhailo Markiv

Close
19 / 25
<p>People carry the coffin of one anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

People carry the coffin of one anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People carry the coffin of one anti-governent protester who was killed after days of violence during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
20 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters line up near a coffin with the body of a man, who was killed in recent clashes with Interior Ministry members and riot police, during a funeral ceremony in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Anti-government protesters line up near a coffin with the body of a man, who was killed in recent clashes with Interior Ministry members and riot police, during a funeral ceremony in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Anti-government protesters line up near a coffin with the body of a man, who was killed in recent clashes with Interior Ministry members and riot police, during a funeral ceremony in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
21 / 25
<p>People mourn near a coffin with the body of a man, who was killed in recent clashes between anti-government protesters, Interior Ministry members and riot police, during a funeral ceremony in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

People mourn near a coffin with the body of a man, who was killed in recent clashes between anti-government protesters, Interior Ministry members and riot police, during a funeral ceremony in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People mourn near a coffin with the body of a man, who was killed in recent clashes between anti-government protesters, Interior Ministry members and riot police, during a funeral ceremony in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
22 / 25
<p>People carry the coffin of an anti-government protester who was killed during Thursday's clashes with riot police during a rally in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People carry the coffin of an anti-government protester who was killed during Thursday's clashes with riot police during a rally in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People carry the coffin of an anti-government protester who was killed during Thursday's clashes with riot police during a rally in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
23 / 25
<p>People carry the coffins of two anti-governent protesters who were killed after days of violence during a funeral service in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

People carry the coffins of two anti-governent protesters who were killed after days of violence during a funeral service in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People carry the coffins of two anti-governent protesters who were killed after days of violence during a funeral service in Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
24 / 25
<p>Pallbearers carry the coffins of those killed in Thursday's clashes during a service in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pallbearers carry the coffins of those killed in Thursday's clashes during a service in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Pallbearers carry the coffins of those killed in Thursday's clashes during a service in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Yanukovich abandons Kiev compound

Yanukovich abandons Kiev compound

Next Slideshows

Yanukovich abandons Kiev compound

Yanukovich abandons Kiev compound

Hundreds enter the grounds of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's sprawling residence outside Kiev.

Feb 23 2014
Mugabe turns 90

Mugabe turns 90

Robert Mugabe has been Zimbabwe's ruler since independence from Britain in 1980, one of the longest tenures as head of state in the world.

Feb 21 2014
Protesters battle police in Kiev

Protesters battle police in Kiev

Our latest photos from the protests in Ukraine.

Feb 21 2014
Portraits from a protest

Portraits from a protest

The faces of the protesters in Kiev.

Feb 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast