Mourning in Oregon
Supporters line the street outside the Church on the Rise as people arrive at the funeral service of Umpqua Community College student Jason Johnson in Roseburg, Oregon October 8, 2015. Mourners on Thursday remembered a 33-year-old student who was...more
A memorial is set up honoring the victims near Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amanda Loman
The casket of Umpqua Community College student Jason Johnson is seen at his funeral service in Roseburg, Oregon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amanda Loman
A hearse arrives at the funeral service of Umpqua Community College student Jason Johnson in Roseburg, Oregon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amanda Loman
People hug as they arrive for the funeral service of Umpqua Community College student Jason Johnson in Roseburg, Oregon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amanda Loman
Supporters, including Cami Jones (L), of Roseburg, and Kaila Johnson (C), of Myrtle Creek, line the street outside the Church on the Rise as people arrive at the funeral service of Umpqua Community College student Jason Johnson in Roseburg, Oregon...more
