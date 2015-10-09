Edition:
Mourning in Oregon

Supporters line the street outside the Church on the Rise as people arrive at the funeral service of Umpqua Community College student Jason Johnson in Roseburg, Oregon October 8, 2015. Mourners on Thursday remembered a 33-year-old student who was among 10 people who died in a shooting rampage at an Oregon community college last week, in the first of a series of publicly announced memorial services for the victims. REUTERS/Amanda Loman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A memorial is set up honoring the victims near Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amanda Loman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
The casket of Umpqua Community College student Jason Johnson is seen at his funeral service in Roseburg, Oregon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amanda Loman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Supporters line the street outside the Church on the Rise as people arrive at the funeral service of Umpqua Community College student Jason Johnson in Roseburg, Oregon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amanda Loman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Supporters line the street outside the Church on the Rise as people arrive at the funeral service of Umpqua Community College student Jason Johnson in Roseburg, Oregon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amanda Loman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A hearse arrives at the funeral service of Umpqua Community College student Jason Johnson in Roseburg, Oregon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amanda Loman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Supporters line the street outside the Church on the Rise as people arrive at the funeral service of Umpqua Community College student Jason Johnson in Roseburg, Oregon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amanda Loman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
People hug as they arrive for the funeral service of Umpqua Community College student Jason Johnson in Roseburg, Oregon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amanda Loman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Supporters, including Cami Jones (L), of Roseburg, and Kaila Johnson (C), of Myrtle Creek, line the street outside the Church on the Rise as people arrive at the funeral service of Umpqua Community College student Jason Johnson in Roseburg, Oregon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amanda Loman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
