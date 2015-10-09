Mourning in Oregon

Supporters line the street outside the Church on the Rise as people arrive at the funeral service of Umpqua Community College student Jason Johnson in Roseburg, Oregon October 8, 2015. Mourners on Thursday remembered a 33-year-old student who was...more

Supporters line the street outside the Church on the Rise as people arrive at the funeral service of Umpqua Community College student Jason Johnson in Roseburg, Oregon October 8, 2015. Mourners on Thursday remembered a 33-year-old student who was among 10 people who died in a shooting rampage at an Oregon community college last week, in the first of a series of publicly announced memorial services for the victims. REUTERS/Amanda Loman

