Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 12, 2015 | 10:55am EDT

Mourning in Turkey

Mourners carry the coffin of Abdullah Erol, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts in Ankara, during a funeral ceremony in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, October 12, 2015. Abdullah Erol was a candidate of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) for the November 1 parliamentary election. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Mourners carry the coffin of Abdullah Erol, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts in Ankara, during a funeral ceremony in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, October 12, 2015. Abdullah Erol was a candidate of the pro-Kurdish...more

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Mourners carry the coffin of Abdullah Erol, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts in Ankara, during a funeral ceremony in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, October 12, 2015. Abdullah Erol was a candidate of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) for the November 1 parliamentary election. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
1 / 15
A pair of shoes, belonging to a street vendor who was selling Turkish traditional bagel or simit, is placed at the bombing scene during a commemoration for the victims of Saturday's bomb blasts, in Ankara, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A pair of shoes, belonging to a street vendor who was selling Turkish traditional bagel or simit, is placed at the bombing scene during a commemoration for the victims of Saturday's bomb blasts, in Ankara, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Umit...more

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
A pair of shoes, belonging to a street vendor who was selling Turkish traditional bagel or simit, is placed at the bombing scene during a commemoration for the victims of Saturday's bomb blasts, in Ankara, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
2 / 15
Emel Kitapci (2nd L) and Artun Siyah Kitapci, the wife and son of Ali Kitapci, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, attend a commemoration in Ankara, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Emel Kitapci (2nd L) and Artun Siyah Kitapci, the wife and son of Ali Kitapci, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, attend a commemoration in Ankara, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Emel Kitapci (2nd L) and Artun Siyah Kitapci, the wife and son of Ali Kitapci, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, attend a commemoration in Ankara, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
3 / 15
Police in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on October 11, 2015 use tear gas and water cannon to disperse people marching to protest the double suicide bombing in Ankara. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Police in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on October 11, 2015 use tear gas and water cannon to disperse people marching to protest the double suicide bombing in Ankara. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Police in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on October 11, 2015 use tear gas and water cannon to disperse people marching to protest the double suicide bombing in Ankara. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
4 / 15
Selahattin Demirtas, (C) co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democracy Party, hugs a family member of a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Selahattin Demirtas, (C) co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democracy Party, hugs a family member of a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Selahattin Demirtas, (C) co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democracy Party, hugs a family member of a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
5 / 15
Family members of Ahmet Katurman, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Family members of Ahmet Katurman, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Family members of Ahmet Katurman, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
6 / 15
Demonstrators in central Istanbul attend a protest against Saturday's bombings in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Demonstrators in central Istanbul attend a protest against Saturday's bombings in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Demonstrators in central Istanbul attend a protest against Saturday's bombings in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 15
Volunteers search people before letting them enter a square during a commemoration for the victims of Saturday's bomb blasts in the Turkish capital, in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Volunteers search people before letting them enter a square during a commemoration for the victims of Saturday's bomb blasts in the Turkish capital, in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Volunteers search people before letting them enter a square during a commemoration for the victims of Saturday's bomb blasts in the Turkish capital, in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
8 / 15
Family members of Korkmaz Tedik, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Family members of Korkmaz Tedik, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Family members of Korkmaz Tedik, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Close
9 / 15
Family members of Korkmaz Tedik, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Family members of Korkmaz Tedik, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
Family members of Korkmaz Tedik, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
10 / 15
A demonstrator holds flowers before a police barricade during a commemoration for the victims of Saturday's bomb blasts in the Turkish capital, in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A demonstrator holds flowers before a police barricade during a commemoration for the victims of Saturday's bomb blasts in the Turkish capital, in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
A demonstrator holds flowers before a police barricade during a commemoration for the victims of Saturday's bomb blasts in the Turkish capital, in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
11 / 15
Demonstrators in central Istanbul attend a protest against Saturday's bombings in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. The signs read, "We haven't forgotten, we will not forgive". REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Demonstrators in central Istanbul attend a protest against Saturday's bombings in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. The signs read, "We haven't forgotten, we will not forgive". REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Demonstrators in central Istanbul attend a protest against Saturday's bombings in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. The signs read, "We haven't forgotten, we will not forgive". REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
12 / 15
Family members of Cemal Avsar, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Family members of Cemal Avsar, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Family members of Cemal Avsar, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
13 / 15
Demonstrators attend a protest against explosions during a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Demonstrators attend a protest against explosions during a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Demonstrators attend a protest against explosions during a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
14 / 15
Carnations are seen placed on the ground during a protest against explosions at a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Carnations are seen placed on the ground during a protest against explosions at a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Carnations are seen placed on the ground during a protest against explosions at a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
North Korea celebrates anniversary

North Korea celebrates anniversary

Next Slideshows

North Korea celebrates anniversary

North Korea celebrates anniversary

Isolated North Korea marks the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party with a massive military parade.

Oct 10 2015
Deadly blasts in Turkey

Deadly blasts in Turkey

Two suspected suicide bombers hit a rally of pro-Kurdish and leftist activists in Ankara.

Oct 10 2015
Flooding in South Carolina

Flooding in South Carolina

Torrential rains leave at least 17 people dead.

Oct 09 2015
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

A rare glimpse of life inside the capital Pyongyang.

Oct 09 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast