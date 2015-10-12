Mourning in Turkey
Mourners carry the coffin of Abdullah Erol, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts in Ankara, during a funeral ceremony in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, October 12, 2015. Abdullah Erol was a candidate of the pro-Kurdish...more
A pair of shoes, belonging to a street vendor who was selling Turkish traditional bagel or simit, is placed at the bombing scene during a commemoration for the victims of Saturday's bomb blasts, in Ankara, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Umit...more
Emel Kitapci (2nd L) and Artun Siyah Kitapci, the wife and son of Ali Kitapci, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, attend a commemoration in Ankara, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Police in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on October 11, 2015 use tear gas and water cannon to disperse people marching to protest the double suicide bombing in Ankara. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Selahattin Demirtas, (C) co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democracy Party, hugs a family member of a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Family members of Ahmet Katurman, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Demonstrators in central Istanbul attend a protest against Saturday's bombings in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Volunteers search people before letting them enter a square during a commemoration for the victims of Saturday's bomb blasts in the Turkish capital, in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Family members of Korkmaz Tedik, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Family members of Korkmaz Tedik, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A demonstrator holds flowers before a police barricade during a commemoration for the victims of Saturday's bomb blasts in the Turkish capital, in Ankara, Turkey, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Demonstrators in central Istanbul attend a protest against Saturday's bombings in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. The signs read, "We haven't forgotten, we will not forgive". REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Family members of Cemal Avsar, a victim of Saturday's bomb blasts, mourn over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Demonstrators attend a protest against explosions during a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Carnations are seen placed on the ground during a protest against explosions at a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
