Mourning Jerusalem Pride's teen victim

People react during a candlelight vigil in Tel Aviv, Israel, for Shira Banki, who died on Sunday of stab wounds sustained when an ultra-Orthodox man with a knife attacked a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, August 2, 2015. High school student Banki, 16, was one of six people wounded in the assault on July 30. Her death highlighted the city's sharp social divisions between Orthodox and secular Jews. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Israeli youths sit next to candles during a candlelight vigil for Shira Banki in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Protesters hold up gloves covered in red during a protest against the violence towards the gay community in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A man dressed in a panda costume sits covered by the gay pride flag during a protest against the violence towards the gay community in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A woman holds signs during a protest against the violence towards the gay community in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. The sign reads "hatred kills". REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A protester holds up a glove covered in red during a protest against the violence towards the gay community in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
People take part in a rally to condemn an attack on the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
People use lit candles to spell out the phrase, "Thou shalt not kill" in Hebrew, during a candlelight vigil for Shira Banki, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Teenagers comfort each other during a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Teenagers hold candles during a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Teenagers hold candles during a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Teenagers take part in a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
A group of Israeli youths sit next to candles during a candlelight vigil in Tel Aviv, Israel, for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Teenagers take part in a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People take part in a rally to condemn an attack on the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
