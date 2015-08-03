Mourning Jerusalem Pride's teen victim
People react during a candlelight vigil in Tel Aviv, Israel, for Shira Banki, who died on Sunday of stab wounds sustained when an ultra-Orthodox man with a knife attacked a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, August 2, 2015. High school student Banki, 16,...more
Israeli youths sit next to candles during a candlelight vigil for Shira Banki in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Protesters hold up gloves covered in red during a protest against the violence towards the gay community in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man dressed in a panda costume sits covered by the gay pride flag during a protest against the violence towards the gay community in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman holds signs during a protest against the violence towards the gay community in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. The sign reads "hatred kills". REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A protester holds up a glove covered in red during a protest against the violence towards the gay community in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People take part in a rally to condemn an attack on the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People use lit candles to spell out the phrase, "Thou shalt not kill" in Hebrew, during a candlelight vigil for Shira Banki, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Teenagers comfort each other during a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Teenagers hold candles during a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Teenagers hold candles during a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Teenagers take part in a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A group of Israeli youths sit next to candles during a candlelight vigil in Tel Aviv, Israel, for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Teenagers take part in a candlelight vigil in Jerusalem for Shira Banki, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People take part in a rally to condemn an attack on the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Next Slideshows
Welcome to the Calais jungle
Some 3,000 migrants live in a makeshift camp known as "The Jungle", making the northern French port one of the frontlines in Europe's wider migrant crisis.
Exodus to Turkey
Most refugees from Syria's four years of war are in Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt and Turkey, which has more refugees than any other country, with 1.8 million...
Jerusalem Gay Pride attack
An Orthodox Jewish assailant attacks and stabs six participants in the annual Gay Pride march in Jerusalem.
Once in a Blue Moon
Images of the second full moon of the month.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.