Mourning Jo Cox
Cuillin Cox, the son of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, arrives by boat to attend a special service at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Brendan Cox, the husband of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, reacts during a special service at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People attend a special service for murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman reacts during a special service for murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Malala Yousafzai speaks during a special service for murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman holds a placard and white roses during a special service for murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Actress Gillian Anderson speaks as Bill Nighy listens during a special service for murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
"Yorkshire Rose", a boat filled with flowers in memory of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, is towed down the River Thames in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Brendan Cox, the husband of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, travels by boat along the River Thames with their children Lejla, and Cuillin, to attend a special service at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People hold banners of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, during a special service at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
"Yorkshire Rose", a boat filled with flowers in memory of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, is towed down the River Thames in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A photo of Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox with her husband Brendan outside Number 10 Downing Street, stands with floral tributes near the scene where Cox was killed in Birstall near Leeds, in Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Mourners gather in memory of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, during a vigil at Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A union flag is left in tribute to Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Birstal near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Mourners pause during a minute's silence in memory of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, during a vigil at Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mourners gather in memory of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, during a vigil at Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mourners pause during a minute's silence in memory of murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox, who was shot dead in Birstall, during a vigil at Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman wipes away a tear as she looks at tributes left for murdered Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Parliament Square, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tributes to Labour Party MP Jo Cox are placed on her houseboat in Wapping in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Messages for murdered Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox are seen on a board in Parliament Square, London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Labour MP's (L-R) Paula Sheriff, Lucy Powell, and Jeff Smith, and former Labour Party councillor Karen Rowling (2nd L), leave tributes near the scene of the murder of Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Birstal near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough
A man cries as he leaves a tribute to Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Birstal near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Tributes to Labour Party MP Jo Cox are placed on her houseboat in Wapping in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man carries a floral tribute to leave near the scene of the murder of Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Birstal near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough
People gather during a vigil for Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox, in Batley near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Women arrive to leave a floral tribute near the scene of the murder of Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Birstal near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People leave St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox, a lawmaker for Britain's opposition Labour Party, in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A message is seen on a floral tribute left near the scene of the murder of Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox in Birstal near Leeds. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People arrive to lay flowers in tribute to Jo Cox, near the scene where she was killed in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) lays a floral tribute to murdered Labour Party MP Jo Cox on Parliament Square in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
