Mourning Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez

Willie Rippol is seen mourning the death of Jose Fernandez outside Marlins Park. Fernandez, with his good looks and on-field charisma, was in many ways a hero to Miami's sprawling Cuban community. "His story was our story," said Miguel Garay, 78, who came to Miami from Cuba's Pinar del Rio. "There's such a great tradition of baseball in Cuba and he embodied it better than anyone." REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

