Pictures | Tue Sep 27, 2016 | 11:30am EDT

Mourning Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez

Hats of the Miami Marlins lay on the pitcher's mound after the game to honor teammate Jose Fernandez at Marlins Park. Fernandez, one of the most dominant pitchers in Major League Baseball and a hero to Miami's Cuban community, was killed in a boating crash early on Sunday in Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard said. He was 24 years old. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Hats of the Miami Marlins lay on the pitcher's mound after the game to honor teammate Jose Fernandez at Marlins Park. Fernandez, one of the most dominant pitchers in Major League Baseball and a hero to Miami's Cuban community, was killed in a boating crash early on Sunday in Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard said. He was 24 years old. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Hats of the Miami Marlins lay on the pitcher's mound after the game to honor teammate Jose Fernandez at Marlins Park. Fernandez, one of the most dominant pitchers in Major League Baseball and a hero to Miami's Cuban community, was killed in a boating crash early on Sunday in Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard said. He was 24 years old. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
1 / 23
Marlins manager Don Mattingly watches as his team takes a knee around the pitchers mound to honor Jose Fernandez after defeating the New York Mets 7-3 at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins manager Don Mattingly watches as his team takes a knee around the pitchers mound to honor Jose Fernandez after defeating the New York Mets 7-3 at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Marlins manager Don Mattingly watches as his team takes a knee around the pitchers mound to honor Jose Fernandez after defeating the New York Mets 7-3 at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
2 / 23
A memorial for Jose Fernandez sits on the steps of the dugout in the game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A memorial for Jose Fernandez sits on the steps of the dugout in the game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A memorial for Jose Fernandez sits on the steps of the dugout in the game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
3 / 23
Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon (R) hugs left fielder Marcell Ozuna (L) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon (R) hugs left fielder Marcell Ozuna (L) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon (R) hugs left fielder Marcell Ozuna (L) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
4 / 23
Members of the Miami Marlins gather around the mound to honor fallen teammate starting pitcher Jose Fernandez prior to the game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Members of the Miami Marlins gather around the mound to honor fallen teammate starting pitcher Jose Fernandez prior to the game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Members of the Miami Marlins gather around the mound to honor fallen teammate starting pitcher Jose Fernandez prior to the game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
5 / 23
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Tom Koehler (C) wipes tears away after greeting all the New York Mets players at the pitchers mound in honor of Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Tom Koehler (C) wipes tears away after greeting all the New York Mets players at the pitchers mound in honor of Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Tom Koehler (C) wipes tears away after greeting all the New York Mets players at the pitchers mound in honor of Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
6 / 23
Fans hold signs to honor Jose Fernandez at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Fans hold signs to honor Jose Fernandez at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Fans hold signs to honor Jose Fernandez at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
7 / 23
Members of the New York Mets and Miami Marlins meet midfield to embrace in hugs prior to the game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Members of the New York Mets and Miami Marlins meet midfield to embrace in hugs prior to the game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Members of the New York Mets and Miami Marlins meet midfield to embrace in hugs prior to the game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
8 / 23
Miami Marlins fans look on from beyond the outfield fence at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Marlins fans look on from beyond the outfield fence at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Miami Marlins fans look on from beyond the outfield fence at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
9 / 23
Fans talk as they mourn the death of Jose Fernandez in Miami. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Fans talk as they mourn the death of Jose Fernandez in Miami. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Fans talk as they mourn the death of Jose Fernandez in Miami. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
10 / 23
The Miami Marlins place the number 16 on the back of the pitchers mound in a memorial for Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins place the number 16 on the back of the pitchers mound in a memorial for Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
The Miami Marlins place the number 16 on the back of the pitchers mound in a memorial for Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 23
Investigators look over the overturned boat on a jetty in which Jose Fernandez was killed in Miami Beach, Florida. Fernandez, who as a teenager survived harrowing conditions at sea as he fled Cuba to start a new life in the United States, was one of three men killed when a 32-foot boat collided with a rocky jetty off Miami Beach, the Coast Guard said. SunSentinel/Joe Cavaretta via Reuters

Investigators look over the overturned boat on a jetty in which Jose Fernandez was killed in Miami Beach, Florida. Fernandez, who as a teenager survived harrowing conditions at sea as he fled Cuba to start a new life in the United States, was one of...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Investigators look over the overturned boat on a jetty in which Jose Fernandez was killed in Miami Beach, Florida. Fernandez, who as a teenager survived harrowing conditions at sea as he fled Cuba to start a new life in the United States, was one of three men killed when a 32-foot boat collided with a rocky jetty off Miami Beach, the Coast Guard said. SunSentinel/Joe Cavaretta via Reuters
12 / 23
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts at a press conference announcing the death of Jose Fernandez. The team, which drafted the pitcher in the first round of the 2011 draft, canceled its Sunday home game against the Atlanta Braves but dozens of mourners still gathered at a makeshift memorial set up for Fernandez near the entrance to Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts at a press conference announcing the death of Jose Fernandez. The team, which drafted the pitcher in the first round of the 2011 draft, canceled its Sunday home game against the Atlanta Braves but dozens of...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts at a press conference announcing the death of Jose Fernandez. The team, which drafted the pitcher in the first round of the 2011 draft, canceled its Sunday home game against the Atlanta Braves but dozens of mourners still gathered at a makeshift memorial set up for Fernandez near the entrance to Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 23
Wrigley Field in Chicago holds a moment of silence for Jose Fernandez prior the game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. Fernandez, who was born and raised in Cuba, tried three time to defect to the United States before arriving in the country at age 15 with his mother. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Wrigley Field in Chicago holds a moment of silence for Jose Fernandez prior the game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. Fernandez, who was born and raised in Cuba, tried three time to defect to the United States before arriving in the country at age 15 with his mother. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Wrigley Field in Chicago holds a moment of silence for Jose Fernandez prior the game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. Fernandez, who was born and raised in Cuba, tried three time to defect to the United States before arriving in the country at age 15 with his mother. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 23
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts at the press conference announcing the death of Jose Fernandez as pitcher Mike Dunn holds the jersey of Fernandez. The right-hander, who made his major league debut in April 2013, was a two-time All-Star selection and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts at the press conference announcing the death of Jose Fernandez as pitcher Mike Dunn holds the jersey of Fernandez. The right-hander, who made his major league debut in April 2013, was a two-time All-Star selection and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts at the press conference announcing the death of Jose Fernandez as pitcher Mike Dunn holds the jersey of Fernandez. The right-hander, who made his major league debut in April 2013, was a two-time All-Star selection and won the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 23
New York Mets manager Terry Collins looks on as left fielder Yoenis Cespedes hangs a jersey in the dugout to honor the memory of Jose Fernandez at Citi Field in New York City. At least two fellow Cuban-born baseball players, Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Yoenis Cespedes of the New York Mets, paid tribute to Fernandez by hanging his team jersey in their dugouts before Sunday games. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets manager Terry Collins looks on as left fielder Yoenis Cespedes hangs a jersey in the dugout to honor the memory of Jose Fernandez at Citi Field in New York City. At least two fellow Cuban-born baseball players, Yasiel Puig of the Los...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
New York Mets manager Terry Collins looks on as left fielder Yoenis Cespedes hangs a jersey in the dugout to honor the memory of Jose Fernandez at Citi Field in New York City. At least two fellow Cuban-born baseball players, Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Yoenis Cespedes of the New York Mets, paid tribute to Fernandez by hanging his team jersey in their dugouts before Sunday games. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 23
Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon looks on while wearing a shirt honoring Jose Fernandez at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon looks on while wearing a shirt honoring Jose Fernandez at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon looks on while wearing a shirt honoring Jose Fernandez at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 23
Miami Marlins director of baseball operations Mike Hill reacts during a press conference announcing the death of Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Marlins director of baseball operations Mike Hill reacts during a press conference announcing the death of Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Miami Marlins director of baseball operations Mike Hill reacts during a press conference announcing the death of Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 23
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Kyle Barraclough kneels at the mound in honor of teammate Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Kyle Barraclough kneels at the mound in honor of teammate Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Kyle Barraclough kneels at the mound in honor of teammate Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 23
Willie Rippol is seen mourning the death of Jose Fernandez outside Marlins Park. Fernandez, with his good looks and on-field charisma, was in many ways a hero to Miami's sprawling Cuban community. "His story was our story," said Miguel Garay, 78, who came to Miami from Cuba's Pinar del Rio. "There's such a great tradition of baseball in Cuba and he embodied it better than anyone." REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Willie Rippol is seen mourning the death of Jose Fernandez outside Marlins Park. Fernandez, with his good looks and on-field charisma, was in many ways a hero to Miami's sprawling Cuban community. "His story was our story," said Miguel Garay, 78, who...more

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Willie Rippol is seen mourning the death of Jose Fernandez outside Marlins Park. Fernandez, with his good looks and on-field charisma, was in many ways a hero to Miami's sprawling Cuban community. "His story was our story," said Miguel Garay, 78, who came to Miami from Cuba's Pinar del Rio. "There's such a great tradition of baseball in Cuba and he embodied it better than anyone." REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
20 / 23
Marlins Park honors Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins Park honors Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Marlins Park honors Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 23
A memorial of flowers and photos are placed outside a gate at Marlins Park in honor of Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

A memorial of flowers and photos are placed outside a gate at Marlins Park in honor of Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A memorial of flowers and photos are placed outside a gate at Marlins Park in honor of Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 23
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami holds a moment of silence for Jose Fernandez prior to the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami holds a moment of silence for Jose Fernandez prior to the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami holds a moment of silence for Jose Fernandez prior to the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
23 / 23
Arnold Palmer 1929 - 2016

Arnold Palmer 1929 - 2016

Arnold Palmer 1929 - 2016

Arnold Palmer 1929 - 2016

Arnold Palmer, one of golf's greatest players whose immense popularity drew a legion of fans to the game at the dawn of the age of televised sport, died of...

Sep 26 2016
Tim Tebow arrives at Mets camp

Tim Tebow arrives at Mets camp

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow begins his bid to make it in professional baseball at the New York Mets instructional league.

Sep 21 2016
Best of the Paralympics

Best of the Paralympics

Highs and lows from the Paralympic Summer Games in Rio.

Sep 19 2016
Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

Sep 08 2016

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

