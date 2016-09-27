Mourning Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez
Hats of the Miami Marlins lay on the pitcher's mound after the game to honor teammate Jose Fernandez at Marlins Park. Fernandez, one of the most dominant pitchers in Major League Baseball and a hero to Miami's Cuban community, was killed in a boating...more
Marlins manager Don Mattingly watches as his team takes a knee around the pitchers mound to honor Jose Fernandez after defeating the New York Mets 7-3 at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
A memorial for Jose Fernandez sits on the steps of the dugout in the game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon (R) hugs left fielder Marcell Ozuna (L) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Members of the Miami Marlins gather around the mound to honor fallen teammate starting pitcher Jose Fernandez prior to the game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Tom Koehler (C) wipes tears away after greeting all the New York Mets players at the pitchers mound in honor of Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Fans hold signs to honor Jose Fernandez at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Members of the New York Mets and Miami Marlins meet midfield to embrace in hugs prior to the game at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Marlins fans look on from beyond the outfield fence at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Fans talk as they mourn the death of Jose Fernandez in Miami. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
The Miami Marlins place the number 16 on the back of the pitchers mound in a memorial for Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
Investigators look over the overturned boat on a jetty in which Jose Fernandez was killed in Miami Beach, Florida. Fernandez, who as a teenager survived harrowing conditions at sea as he fled Cuba to start a new life in the United States, was one of...more
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts at a press conference announcing the death of Jose Fernandez. The team, which drafted the pitcher in the first round of the 2011 draft, canceled its Sunday home game against the Atlanta Braves but dozens of...more
Wrigley Field in Chicago holds a moment of silence for Jose Fernandez prior the game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. Fernandez, who was born and raised in Cuba, tried three time to defect to the United States before arriving in...more
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts at the press conference announcing the death of Jose Fernandez as pitcher Mike Dunn holds the jersey of Fernandez. The right-hander, who made his major league debut in April 2013, was a two-time All-Star...more
New York Mets manager Terry Collins looks on as left fielder Yoenis Cespedes hangs a jersey in the dugout to honor the memory of Jose Fernandez at Citi Field in New York City. At least two fellow Cuban-born baseball players, Yasiel Puig of the Los...more
Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon looks on while wearing a shirt honoring Jose Fernandez at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Marlins director of baseball operations Mike Hill reacts during a press conference announcing the death of Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Kyle Barraclough kneels at the mound in honor of teammate Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
Willie Rippol is seen mourning the death of Jose Fernandez outside Marlins Park. Fernandez, with his good looks and on-field charisma, was in many ways a hero to Miami's sprawling Cuban community. "His story was our story," said Miguel Garay, 78, who...more
Marlins Park honors Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
A memorial of flowers and photos are placed outside a gate at Marlins Park in honor of Jose Fernandez. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami holds a moment of silence for Jose Fernandez prior to the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
