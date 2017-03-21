Mourning Martin McGuinness
Fiachra and Emmet McGuinness carry their father Martin McGuinness' coffin through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Mourners walk with pall bearers as they carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Mourners stand around the coffin of Martin McGuinness during a pause as it is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Sinn Feinn Leader Michelle O'Neill and Sinn Feinn President Gerry Adams carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Mourners walk with pall bearers as they carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Mourners walk with pall bearers as they carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Mourners walk with pall bearers as they carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Sinn Feinn Leader Michelle O'Neill and Sinn Feinn President Gerry Adams carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Mourners walk with pall bearers as they carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Bernadette McGuinness carries her husband Martin McGuinness' coffin through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Mourners walk with pall bearers as they carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness into his home after carrying it through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Sinn Feinn President Gerry Adams leaves Martin McGuinness' house after he passed away earlier today in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Sinn Feinn President Gerry Adams (L) leaves Martin McGuinness' house after he passed away earlier today in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
