Pictures | Tue Mar 21, 2017 | 12:50pm EDT

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Fiachra and Emmet McGuinness carry their father Martin McGuinness' coffin through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Mourners walk with pall bearers as they carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Mourners stand around the coffin of Martin McGuinness during a pause as it is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Sinn Feinn Leader Michelle O'Neill and Sinn Feinn President Gerry Adams carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Mourners walk with pall bearers as they carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Mourners walk with pall bearers as they carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Mourners walk with pall bearers as they carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Sinn Feinn Leader Michelle O'Neill and Sinn Feinn President Gerry Adams carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Mourners walk with pall bearers as they carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Bernadette McGuinness carries her husband Martin McGuinness' coffin through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Mourners walk with pall bearers as they carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness into his home after carrying it through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Sinn Feinn President Gerry Adams leaves Martin McGuinness' house after he passed away earlier today in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Sinn Feinn President Gerry Adams (L) leaves Martin McGuinness' house after he passed away earlier today in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
