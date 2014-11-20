Mourning Miss Honduras
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. The Honduran beauty queen was found shot dead in a suspected crime of...more
Friends and family members carry the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado at the cemetery in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Teresa Munoz is looked after by relatives after she fainted during the wake for her daughters Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado outside their home in Santa Barbara November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Friends and family members follow the hearse holding the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Friends and family members stand around the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado at the cemetery in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Corina Alvarado touches the coffins of her sisters Maria Jose and Sofia during a wake outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A friend lies over the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Teresa Munoz (R) and her daughter Corina Alvarado hug during a wake for their daughters and sisters Maria Jose and Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People gather near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia during a wake outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Relatives stand near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Relatives stand near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Trophies and tiaras earned by Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia are seen at their house in Santa Barbara, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Military policemen and neighbours take cover from the rain at a store next to the house of slain Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her older sister Sofia, in Santa Barbara, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Relatives of Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her older sister Sofia comfort each other after the two girls were found dead, at their house in Santa Barbara, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Journalists film a pick-up truck containing two body bags and equipment used by forensic technicians near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A relative of Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado leaves a crime scene in Arada November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Onlookers stand behind a yellow police tape near a crime scene where Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado's dead bodies were found in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Forensic technicians work at a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Soldiers carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Forensic technicians carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Maria Jose Alvarado (holding flowers) poses during a beauty contest in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
