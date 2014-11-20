Edition:
Mourning Miss Honduras

Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. The Honduran beauty queen was found shot dead in a suspected crime of passion just days before she was due to compete in the Miss World pageant in London. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Friends and family members carry the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado at the cemetery in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Teresa Munoz is looked after by relatives after she fainted during the wake for her daughters Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado outside their home in Santa Barbara November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Friends and family members follow the hearse holding the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Friends and family members stand around the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado at the cemetery in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Corina Alvarado touches the coffins of her sisters Maria Jose and Sofia during a wake outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A friend lies over the coffin of Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Teresa Munoz (R) and her daughter Corina Alvarado hug during a wake for their daughters and sisters Maria Jose and Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

People gather near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia during a wake outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Relatives stand near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Relatives stand near the coffins of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Trophies and tiaras earned by Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia are seen at their house in Santa Barbara, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Military policemen and neighbours take cover from the rain at a store next to the house of slain Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her older sister Sofia, in Santa Barbara, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Relatives of Miss Honduras World 2014 Maria Jose Alvarado and her older sister Sofia comfort each other after the two girls were found dead, at their house in Santa Barbara, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Journalists film a pick-up truck containing two body bags and equipment used by forensic technicians near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Police officers stand guard near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A relative of Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado leaves a crime scene in Arada November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Onlookers stand behind a yellow police tape near a crime scene where Maria Jose and Sofia Alvarado's dead bodies were found in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Forensic technicians work at a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Soldiers carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Forensic technicians carry a body bag near a crime scene in Arada, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Maria Jose Alvarado (holding flowers) poses during a beauty contest in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

