Mourning Muhammad Ali
Fans of the late Muhammad Ali, the former world heavyweight boxing champion come to pay their respects at the Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A memorial to honor Muhammad Ali is seen at the Louisville Islamic Center in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Referee Massimiliano Bianco wears a black armband as a tribute to Muhammad Ali during a boxing match between Ryan Farrag and Karim Guerfi at Liverpool Echo Arena. Action Images/Craig Brough/Livepic
Members of the Louisville Islamic Center write messages on a memorial banner as they pay their respect to Muhammad Ali, at the Islamic Center in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Boxing fans tour the Ali Center as they pay their respect to Muhammad Ali at City Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Justin Bruckmann, of Toronto, shows off his tattoo of Muhammad Ali while visiting a makeshift memorial at Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Fans of Muhammad Ali leave personal mementos as they pay their respects at the Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Members of the Louisville Islamic Center pray together before an inter-faith service to honor Muhammad Ali at the Islamic Center in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Judges ring the bell 10 times to pay tribute to Muhammad Ali before the WBO Super-Welterweight Title fight between Liam Smith and Predrag Radosevic at Liverpool Echo Arena. Action Images/Craig Brough/Livepic
Michael Cowden, a long-time friend of Muhammad Ali, shows off pictures from their high school yearbook at Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A red bike hangs as a memorial over the entrance to the old Columbia Auditorium, now Spaulding University, where Muhammad Ali's red bike was stolen at age 12 and led to him meeting Louisville Police Officer Joe Martin and learning to box at Martin's...more
Boxing fans pay their respect to Muhammad Ali at Ali's childhood home in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Russell David looks over all the flowers and mementos as he pays his respect to Muhammad Ali at Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Franciscan Friars of the Renewal (L) from New York talk with long time friend of Muhammad Ali, Sonny Fishback (R), as they pay their respects at Ali's childhood home in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A man wears a t-shirt with a photo of Muhammad Ali during a tribute in Harlem, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Fans of Muhammad Ali look over flowers, pictures and personal mementos as they pay their respects at the Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Mona Aner, a member of the Louisville Islamic Center, takes a picture of her message on the memorial banner to Muhammad Ali at the Islamic Center in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
The Washington Nationals stand on the field during a moment of remembrance for Muhammad Ali before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Todd Fortwengler and his sons pay their respect to Muhammad Ali at the Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Employees of Joe's Pizza build a makeshift memorial to the late Muhammad Ali near a mural in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
