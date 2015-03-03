Mourning Nemtsov
A visitor holds flowers and a book "Confessions of the Rebel" by Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov while waiting to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Mourners surround a coffin as they attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Zhanna, daughter of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, reacts during his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Mourners, including Mikhail Kasyanov (L), an opposition leader and former Russian prime minister, lay flowers at the grave of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov during his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People stand in line to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, with vehicles driving along a road in the foreground, in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People place lit candles on the ground as they gather to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man reacts as he waits to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Pallbearers carry the coffin with the body of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov during a memorial service before the funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
People hold flags and posters during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, near St. Basil's Cathedral in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Former partner of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, Yekaterina Odintsova (2nd L), their children Anton (R) and Dina, and his mother Dina Eidman (2nd R) attend his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People stand in a line to attend a memorial service before the funeral of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A couple embraces during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People attend a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central St. Petersburg, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Kovalev
A man waves Russian national flag during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
People hold posters during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People lay down flowers at the site, where Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov was murdered on Friday night, during a march to commemorate him in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A woman holds a candle as she attends a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central Moscow, March 1, 2015. The signs read, "No words". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
