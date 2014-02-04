Edition:
Pictures | Tue Feb 4, 2014

Mourning Philip Seymour Hoffman

<p>A photo of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is pictured as part of a makeshift memorial in front of his apartment building in New York, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>Medical examiners remove the body of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman from his apartment building after he was found dead in New York, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>A memorial for movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is displayed in front of his apartment building in New York, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>Police officers stand in front of a Medical Examiners vehicle as they remove the body of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman outside the apartment building where he was found dead in Manhattan, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Taggart</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>Flowers are displayed as police officers stand in the lobby of the apartment building where actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in Manhattan, February 2, 2014. . REUTERS/John Taggart</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>A police officer stands outside the apartment building where actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in Manhattan, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Taggart</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>A portrait and flowers in memory of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is displayed outside Philip Marie Restaurant and bar on Hudson Street in Manhattan, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Taggart</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>A man mourns in front of flowers placed in memory of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman outside the apartment where Hoffman was found dead in Manhattan, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Taggart</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>A crowd gathers near the apartment of movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman after he was found dead in New York, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>Two men embrace near the apartment where movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in New York, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>An NYPD Crime Scene investigator comes out from the apartment where actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in Manhattan, New York February 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Taggart</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>A woman who declined to give her name and said she was friends and working on a project with movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman holds her head as she stands across the street from the apartment where they found the celebrity dead in New York February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>A crowd gathers outside the apartment where movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in New York February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>A neighbour takes a picture with his mobile phone outside the apartment where actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in Manhattan, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Taggart</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>Police officers stand outside the apartment of movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman after he was found dead in New York February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>Police stand outside the apartment where actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in Manhattan, New York February 2, 2014. Award-winning actor Hoffman was found dead in his New York City apartment on Sunday of an apparent drug overdose, according to a New York Police Department source. REUTERS/John Taggart (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>A woman sits in her window as she watches police outside the apartment of movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman after he was found dead in New York February 2, 2014. Award-winning actor Hoffman was found dead in his New York City apartment on Sunday of an apparent drug overdose, according to a New York Police Department source. REUTERS/Joshua Lott (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>Police officers stand outside the apartment where actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in Manhattan, New York February 2, 2014. Actor Hoffman, who won an Academy Award for the film "Capote", was found dead in his New York City apartment on Sunday in what a police source described as an apparent drug overdose. REUTERS/John Taggart (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY)</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>Members of the media stand outside the apartment of movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman after he was found dead in New York February 2, 2014. Award-winning actor Hoffman was found dead in his New York City apartment on Sunday of an apparent drug overdose, according to a New York Police Department source. REUTERS/Joshua Lott (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

<p>Police stand outside the apartment where actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in Manhattan, New York February 2, 2014. Award-winning actor Hoffman was found dead in his New York City apartment on Sunday of an apparent drug overdose, according to a New York Police Department source. REUTERS/John Taggart (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT CRIME LAW)</p>

Tuesday, February 04, 2014

