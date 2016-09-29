Mourning Shimon Peres
A man carries a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres near the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres is seen inside a hearse as it is transferred from Tzrifim army base to Jerusalem, near Ramle, Israel. REUTERS/Yossi Zeliger
Israeli member of parliament Yisrael Eichler prays besides the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli youth scouts hold Israeli flags as they pay their last respects to former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man takes a photograph of a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Former President Bill Clinton stands next to the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman lights a candle next to a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres placed at the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Flowers are seen on the ground at the entrance to the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, Israel, hours after former Israeli President Shimon Peres died. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence as he stands next to a photograph of former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the start of a special cabinet meeting to mourn the death of Peres, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen...more
A man looks on a screen displaying a picture of former Israeli President Shimon Peres in a hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
Israeli member of parliament Mickey Levy (3rd R) stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli man lays a wreath near a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as a woman photographs nearby, as Peres lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman stands next to Israeli flags lowered to half mast near a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
Wildfire burns in Santa Cruz mountains
Firefighters battles the Loma Fire in California's Santa Cruz.
Siege of Aleppo
Syrian government forces launch fierce air strikes and a ground assault on Syria's biggest city, killing off any hopes of reviving a ceasefire.
Remembering MH17
The Malaysian airliner shot down in eastern Ukraine was hit by a Russian-made Buk missile launched from rebel-held territory, according to international...
Fleeing the Barrio 18 gang in El Salvador
About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from Barrio 18 gang members.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.