Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 29, 2016 | 8:00am EDT

Mourning Shimon Peres

A man carries a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres near the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A man carries a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres near the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A man carries a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres near the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 14
The coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres is seen inside a hearse as it is transferred from Tzrifim army base to Jerusalem, near Ramle, Israel. REUTERS/Yossi Zeliger

The coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres is seen inside a hearse as it is transferred from Tzrifim army base to Jerusalem, near Ramle, Israel. REUTERS/Yossi Zeliger

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
The coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres is seen inside a hearse as it is transferred from Tzrifim army base to Jerusalem, near Ramle, Israel. REUTERS/Yossi Zeliger
Close
2 / 14
Israeli member of parliament Yisrael Eichler prays besides the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli member of parliament Yisrael Eichler prays besides the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Israeli member of parliament Yisrael Eichler prays besides the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 14
Israeli youth scouts hold Israeli flags as they pay their last respects to former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli youth scouts hold Israeli flags as they pay their last respects to former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Israeli youth scouts hold Israeli flags as they pay their last respects to former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
4 / 14
A man takes a photograph of a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A man takes a photograph of a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A man takes a photograph of a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 14
Former President Bill Clinton stands next to the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Former President Bill Clinton stands next to the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Former President Bill Clinton stands next to the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 14
A woman lights a candle next to a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres placed at the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A woman lights a candle next to a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres placed at the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A woman lights a candle next to a large portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres placed at the Peres Academic Center in Rehovot, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 14
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
8 / 14
Flowers are seen on the ground at the entrance to the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, Israel, hours after former Israeli President Shimon Peres died. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Flowers are seen on the ground at the entrance to the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, Israel, hours after former Israeli President Shimon Peres died. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Flowers are seen on the ground at the entrance to the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, Israel, hours after former Israeli President Shimon Peres died. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 14
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence as he stands next to a photograph of former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the start of a special cabinet meeting to mourn the death of Peres, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence as he stands next to a photograph of former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the start of a special cabinet meeting to mourn the death of Peres, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes a moment of silence as he stands next to a photograph of former Israeli President Shimon Peres at the start of a special cabinet meeting to mourn the death of Peres, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
10 / 14
A man looks on a screen displaying a picture of former Israeli President Shimon Peres in a hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

A man looks on a screen displaying a picture of former Israeli President Shimon Peres in a hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A man looks on a screen displaying a picture of former Israeli President Shimon Peres in a hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 14
Israeli member of parliament Mickey Levy (3rd R) stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli member of parliament Mickey Levy (3rd R) stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Israeli member of parliament Mickey Levy (3rd R) stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 14
An Israeli man lays a wreath near a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as a woman photographs nearby, as Peres lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli man lays a wreath near a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as a woman photographs nearby, as Peres lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
An Israeli man lays a wreath near a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as a woman photographs nearby, as Peres lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 14
A woman stands next to Israeli flags lowered to half mast near a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A woman stands next to Israeli flags lowered to half mast near a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A woman stands next to Israeli flags lowered to half mast near a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Wildfire burns in Santa Cruz mountains

Wildfire burns in Santa Cruz mountains

Next Slideshows

Wildfire burns in Santa Cruz mountains

Wildfire burns in Santa Cruz mountains

Firefighters battles the Loma Fire in California's Santa Cruz.

Sep 28 2016
Siege of Aleppo

Siege of Aleppo

Syrian government forces launch fierce air strikes and a ground assault on Syria's biggest city, killing off any hopes of reviving a ceasefire.

Sep 28 2016
Remembering MH17

Remembering MH17

The Malaysian airliner shot down in eastern Ukraine was hit by a Russian-made Buk missile launched from rebel-held territory, according to international...

Sep 28 2016
Fleeing the Barrio 18 gang in El Salvador

Fleeing the Barrio 18 gang in El Salvador

About 15 families took refuge in a shelter after leaving their homes due to death threats from Barrio 18 gang members.

Sep 28 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast