Pictures | Mon Mar 23, 2015 | 9:00am EDT

Mourning Singapore's founding father

A woman takes photos of cards for former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, placed at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee, Singapore's first prime minister and architect of the tiny Southeast Asian city-state's rapid rise from British tropical outpost to global trade and financial centre, died at age 91, the Prime Minister's Office said. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
The state flag is pictured at half-mast at the Parliament building in Singapore March 23, 2015. In his lifetime, Lee drew praise for his market-friendly policies, but also criticism at home and abroad for his strict controls over the press, public protest and political opponents. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A woman in a wheelchair pays respects to the late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at a memorial site in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee had receded from public and political life over the past few years, but was still seen as an influential figure in the government of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, his eldest son. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A man reads tributes to Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. Lee died at age 91, triggering a flood of tributes to the man who oversaw the tiny city-state's rapid rise from a British colonial backwater to a global trade and financial center. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A man bows as he pays his respects to late former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew at Tanjong Pagar community club, in the constituency which Lee represented as Member of Parliament since 1955, in Singapore March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A woman cries as she leaves a well-wishing corner for Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
People take pictures of tributes and well-wishes to Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A woman reads a newspaper bearing the image of Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at Raffles Place in Singapore, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A man reads tributes to Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A get well message, penned by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for his father Lee Kuan Yew, is pictured at Tanjong Pagar community club in Singapore, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A woman and her daughters cry as they mourn the passing of former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A card for Singapore's former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew lies at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital in Singapore March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
