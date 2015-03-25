Mourning Singapore's founding father

The Guard of honor drapes Singapore's national flag over the coffin of Lee Kuan Yew in the Istana before he is conveyed to the Parliament House where he will lie in state until Saturday, in Singapore March 25, 2015. Lee's coffin was taken by gun...more

The Guard of honor drapes Singapore's national flag over the coffin of Lee Kuan Yew in the Istana before he is conveyed to the Parliament House where he will lie in state until Saturday, in Singapore March 25, 2015. Lee's coffin was taken by gun carriage to Parliament House on Wednesday morning. REUTERS/Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore/Handout

