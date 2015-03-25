Edition:
Mourning Singapore's founding father

Guards lower the presidential standard of Singapore to half-mast at the Istana after the passing of former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in Singapore March 23, 2015. Lee, modern Singapore's founding father, died on Monday, aged 91. REUTERS/Lee Hsien Loong Facebook Page/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
The Guard of honor drapes Singapore's national flag over the coffin of Lee Kuan Yew in the Istana before he is conveyed to the Parliament House where he will lie in state until Saturday, in Singapore March 25, 2015. Lee's coffin was taken by gun carriage to Parliament House on Wednesday morning. REUTERS/Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A woman cries as she pays her respects. Thousands of Singaporeans queued on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Lee Kuan Yew, who lay in state at Parliament House, waiting for up to eight hours in stifling tropical heat to view his body. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A vigil guard stands by the coffin at the Parliament House. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching pay their respects to his father. The elder Lee is credited with transforming the city-state from a British colonial outpost into one of the world's wealthiest nations on a per capita basis with a strong, pervasive role for the state and little patience for dissent. REUTERS/Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A man weeps as he reads the tributes to Lee Kuan Yew outside the Istana. Chants of "Lee Kuan Yew" rang out among the crowd as the carriage entered the colonnaded Parliament House in the heart of the city-state's business district. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
People use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they queue to pay their respects. In a sight rarely seen in Singapore - where public gatherings are tightly controlled - thousands of people stood in lines stretching over a few kilometers from Parliament House, over the river, across the financial district, into Chinatown. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Former Singapore Airlines stewardess Jenny Angie Fleming, 56, shows a photo of her standing next to Lee Kuan Yew and his late wife Kwa Geok Choo, after offering her tribute outside the Istana. Due to the overwhelming response by mourners, the government extended viewings to around the clock on Saturday evening. The city's subway system will operate 24 hours. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
The Guard of Honour carry the casket of Lee Kuan Yew. His casket, wrapped in the Singaporean flag, was brought from the Istana palace, where the Singapore prime minister's office is located and the Lee family held a private wake for the last two days. A bagpiper played "Auld Lang Syne" as the procession set off. REUTERS/Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A woman and her daughters cry as they mourn Lee Kuan Yew, at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital. Coaches ferried students and their teachers to Parliament House, and many employers, including multinational companies, allowed staff to take time off to pay their respects. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A Guard of Honour slow marches as the gun carriage leaves the Istana grounds. REUTERS/Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
People bow as they pay their respects at Tanjong Pagar community club, in the constituency which Lee represented as Member of Parliament since 1955. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A woman in a wheelchair pays her respects. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A woman and her daughters speak to the media as they mourn at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A woman takes photos of cards placed at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A man bows as he pays his respects at Tanjong Pagar community club, in Lee Kuan Yew's constituency. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A man reads tributes to Lee Kuan Yew at the Singapore General Hospital. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A get well message, penned by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for his father Lee Kuan Yew, is pictured at Tanjong Pagar community club. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A woman reads a newspaper bearing the image of Lee Kuan Yew, at Raffles Place. REUTERS/Timothy Sim

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A card for Lee Kuan Yew lies at a well-wishing corner at the Singapore General Hospital. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
