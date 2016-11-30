Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 30, 2016 | 12:30pm EST

Mourning the Chapecoense plane crash

Leandro Bastos of Chapecoense's under-15 soccer team sits inside the team's locker room at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Relatives of Brazilian journalist Guilherme Marques, who died in a plane accident that crashed into Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellin, mourn during a mass in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A fan of Chapecoense soccer team and his son react at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A flower is pictured over a Chapecoense soccer team logo in tribute to their players in front of the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Relatives of Brazilian journalist Guilherme Marques, who died in the plane accident, mourn during a mass in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
The Desbravador or Pioneer Monument, symbol of the city of Chapeco, is pictured with black stripes in tribute to players of Chapecoense soccer team in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team react at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Relatives of Brazilian journalist Guilherme Marques, who died in the plane accident, mourn during a mass in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team gather in the streets to pay tribute to their players in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Liverpool observe a minute's silence as respect for the victims of the Colombia plane crash before their match against Leeds United at Anfield. Reuters/Phil Noble/Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
A fan of Chapecoense soccer team prays at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team attend a mass at the Santo Antonio Cathedral in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Fans of Chapecoense soccer team react at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Hull City and Newcastle United observe a minute's silence as respect for the victims of the Colombia plane crash before their match at the Kingston Communications Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
