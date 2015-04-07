Mourning the Garissa massacre
A woman carries a rose as she arrives for a memorial vigil for the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People hold wooden crosses, symbolizing the people killed by gunmen at Garissa University College, as they pray during a memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against an attack by gunmen at the Garissa University College campus, along the streets of Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman holds a candle as she walks past wooden crosses placed on the ground during a memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman holds a rose as she prays during a memorial vigil in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man plays an accordion during a prayer session in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
People carry wooden crosses as they arrive for a memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyans attend a memorial vigil for the victims at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A policeman carries his gun as he walks past Kenyan university students demonstrating against the attack in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against the attack in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kenyan university students participate in a demonstration against the attack in Nairobi, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kenyans hold candles next to wooden crosses during a memorial vigil at the "Freedom Corner" in Nairobi April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
