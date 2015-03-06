Edition:
Mourning the miners

Relatives of a worker Vladimir Prisyazhnyi, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, place hands on his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Relatives of a worker Dmitri Aleksandrov, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, mourn next to his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Relatives of a worker Roman Khatsko, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, mourn during a funeral ceremony in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Relatives of a worker Vladimir Prisyazhnyi, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, mourn next to his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Relatives of a worker Nokolay Zavzanov, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, carry his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Relatives of a worker Nokolay Zavzanov, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, stand next to his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man places a picture of a worker Dmitri Aleksandrov, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, on his grave during a funeral ceremony in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Relatives of a worker Valeriy Kramarenko, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, mourn next to his coffin in front of his house in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A relative of a worker Valeriy Kramarenko, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, adjusts a cross on a coffin in front of his house in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Relatives of a worker Valeriy Kramarenko, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, mourn next to his coffin in front of his house in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

