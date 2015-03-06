Mourning the miners
Relatives of a worker Vladimir Prisyazhnyi, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, place hands on his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Relatives of a worker Dmitri Aleksandrov, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, mourn next to his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Relatives of a worker Roman Khatsko, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, mourn during a funeral ceremony in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Relatives of a worker Vladimir Prisyazhnyi, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, mourn next to his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Relatives of a worker Nokolay Zavzanov, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, carry his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Relatives of a worker Nokolay Zavzanov, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, stand next to his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man places a picture of a worker Dmitri Aleksandrov, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, on his grave during a funeral ceremony in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Relatives of a worker Valeriy Kramarenko, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, mourn next to his coffin in front of his house in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A relative of a worker Valeriy Kramarenko, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, adjusts a cross on a coffin in front of his house in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Relatives of a worker Valeriy Kramarenko, killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine, mourn next to his coffin in front of his house in Donetsk, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Harrison Ford injured in plane crash
Harrison Ford was injured in the crash of a small airplane on a Los Angeles golf course.
A woman's world
The role of women around the globe ahead of International Women's Day.
On the Nusra Front
Al Qaeda's Syrian branch was left reeling after its military chief was killed in an apparent army air strike, adding to confusion over the future path of the...
Two years after Chavez
Venezuela commemorates Hugo Chavez's death.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.