Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 20, 2016 | 9:45pm EDT

Mourning the Orlando victims

Omary Rodriguez mourns over the coffin of her son Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez during his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Omary Rodriguez mourns over the coffin of her son Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez during his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Omary Rodriguez mourns over the coffin of her son Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez during his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
1 / 26
The casket of Christopher Leinonen arrives at Cathedral Church of St. Luke for a funeral service in Orlando, Florida, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

The casket of Christopher Leinonen arrives at Cathedral Church of St. Luke for a funeral service in Orlando, Florida, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
The casket of Christopher Leinonen arrives at Cathedral Church of St. Luke for a funeral service in Orlando, Florida, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 26
Lucyvette Padro (R) accompanied by family and friends attends the funeral of her son Angel Candelario at his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Lucyvette Padro (R) accompanied by family and friends attends the funeral of her son Angel Candelario at his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Lucyvette Padro (R) accompanied by family and friends attends the funeral of her son Angel Candelario at his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
3 / 26
Relatives of Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez attend his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Relatives of Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez attend his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Relatives of Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez attend his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
4 / 26
The body of Angel Candelario lies in a coffin as family and friends mourn at his wake in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

The body of Angel Candelario lies in a coffin as family and friends mourn at his wake in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
The body of Angel Candelario lies in a coffin as family and friends mourn at his wake in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
5 / 26
A horse-drawn carriage carries the coffin of Angel Candelario during his funeral procession in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

A horse-drawn carriage carries the coffin of Angel Candelario during his funeral procession in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
A horse-drawn carriage carries the coffin of Angel Candelario during his funeral procession in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
6 / 26
Family and friends attend the funeral of Angel Candelario at his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Family and friends attend the funeral of Angel Candelario at his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Family and friends attend the funeral of Angel Candelario at his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
7 / 26
Members of a school band perform during the funeral of Angel Candelario in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Members of a school band perform during the funeral of Angel Candelario in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Members of a school band perform during the funeral of Angel Candelario in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
8 / 26
Pictures and flowers are seen next to the body of Angel Candelario at his wake in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Pictures and flowers are seen next to the body of Angel Candelario at his wake in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Pictures and flowers are seen next to the body of Angel Candelario at his wake in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
9 / 26
Friends of Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez mourn during his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Friends of Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez mourn during his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Friends of Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez mourn during his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
10 / 26
People hug as they arrive for the funeral of Peter Gonzalez-Cruz and Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People hug as they arrive for the funeral of Peter Gonzalez-Cruz and Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
People hug as they arrive for the funeral of Peter Gonzalez-Cruz and Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 26
A girl watches a woman cry outside the funeral for Peter Gonzalez-Cruz and Gilberto Ramon Silva in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A girl watches a woman cry outside the funeral for Peter Gonzalez-Cruz and Gilberto Ramon Silva in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A girl watches a woman cry outside the funeral for Peter Gonzalez-Cruz and Gilberto Ramon Silva in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 26
Lucyvette Padro kisses the face of her son Angel Candelario at his wake after he was flown in from Florida to be buried, in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Lucyvette Padro kisses the face of her son Angel Candelario at his wake after he was flown in from Florida to be buried, in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Lucyvette Padro kisses the face of her son Angel Candelario at his wake after he was flown in from Florida to be buried, in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
13 / 26
Maria De los Angeles, the mother of Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, poses for a photo with a photo of her son at her son's wake in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Maria De los Angeles, the mother of Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, poses for a photo with a photo of her son at her son's wake in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Maria De los Angeles, the mother of Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, poses for a photo with a photo of her son at her son's wake in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 26
Mourners hug as they leave the funeral for Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, who was killed at the Pulse gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners hug as they leave the funeral for Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, who was killed at the Pulse gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Mourners hug as they leave the funeral for Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, who was killed at the Pulse gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 26
Family and friends mourn at the wake for Angel Candelario as a tapestry with his image hangs on a wall in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Family and friends mourn at the wake for Angel Candelario as a tapestry with his image hangs on a wall in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Family and friends mourn at the wake for Angel Candelario as a tapestry with his image hangs on a wall in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
16 / 26
Mourners leave the funeral for Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, who was killed at the Pulse gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners leave the funeral for Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, who was killed at the Pulse gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
Mourners leave the funeral for Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, who was killed at the Pulse gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
17 / 26
A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 26
Mourners embrace outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners embrace outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Mourners embrace outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
19 / 26
Mourners leave a wake for Angel Candelario Padro in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners leave a wake for Angel Candelario Padro in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Mourners leave a wake for Angel Candelario Padro in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
20 / 26
Workers carry the remains of Angel Candelario Padro after it was flown in from Florida to be buried in his hometown of Guanica, at the airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Workers carry the remains of Angel Candelario Padro after it was flown in from Florida to be buried in his hometown of Guanica, at the airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Workers carry the remains of Angel Candelario Padro after it was flown in from Florida to be buried in his hometown of Guanica, at the airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
21 / 26
Mourners embrace outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners embrace outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Mourners embrace outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
22 / 26
A hearse carrying the casket of Kimberly Morris drives through the cemetery after her funeral in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A hearse carrying the casket of Kimberly Morris drives through the cemetery after her funeral in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A hearse carrying the casket of Kimberly Morris drives through the cemetery after her funeral in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
23 / 26
Mourners gather outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mourners gather outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Mourners gather outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
24 / 26
Mourners arrive at the funeral of Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mourners arrive at the funeral of Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Mourners arrive at the funeral of Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
25 / 26
Mourners arrive before the funeral for Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mourners arrive before the funeral for Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Mourners arrive before the funeral for Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Victims of Orlando

Victims of Orlando

Next Slideshows

Victims of Orlando

Victims of Orlando

The names and faces of those killed in the attack on a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Jun 20 2016
Cleveland wins NBA championship

Cleveland wins NBA championship

LeBron James powers the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 93-89 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Jun 20 2016
Iraqi troops enter Falluja

Iraqi troops enter Falluja

The Iraqi offensive to retake the city from Islamic State enters a crucial phase.

Jun 20 2016
Vigils for Orlando

Vigils for Orlando

Memorials around the world for the victims of the Orlando attack.

Jun 17 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast