Mourning the Orlando victims
Omary Rodriguez mourns over the coffin of her son Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez during his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
The casket of Christopher Leinonen arrives at Cathedral Church of St. Luke for a funeral service in Orlando, Florida, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Lucyvette Padro (R) accompanied by family and friends attends the funeral of her son Angel Candelario at his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Relatives of Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez attend his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
The body of Angel Candelario lies in a coffin as family and friends mourn at his wake in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A horse-drawn carriage carries the coffin of Angel Candelario during his funeral procession in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Family and friends attend the funeral of Angel Candelario at his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Members of a school band perform during the funeral of Angel Candelario in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Pictures and flowers are seen next to the body of Angel Candelario at his wake in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Friends of Juan Carlos Nieves Rodriguez mourn during his funeral at his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People hug as they arrive for the funeral of Peter Gonzalez-Cruz and Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A girl watches a woman cry outside the funeral for Peter Gonzalez-Cruz and Gilberto Ramon Silva in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lucyvette Padro kisses the face of her son Angel Candelario at his wake after he was flown in from Florida to be buried, in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Maria De los Angeles, the mother of Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, poses for a photo with a photo of her son at her son's wake in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners hug as they leave the funeral for Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, who was killed at the Pulse gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Family and friends mourn at the wake for Angel Candelario as a tapestry with his image hangs on a wall in his hometown of Guanica, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Mourners leave the funeral for Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, who was killed at the Pulse gay nightclub, in Orlando, Florida, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners embrace outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mourners leave a wake for Angel Candelario Padro in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Workers carry the remains of Angel Candelario Padro after it was flown in from Florida to be buried in his hometown of Guanica, at the airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Mourners embrace outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A hearse carrying the casket of Kimberly Morris drives through the cemetery after her funeral in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mourners gather outside the wake for Javier Jorge Reyes in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mourners arrive at the funeral of Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mourners arrive before the funeral for Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
