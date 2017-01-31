Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 31, 2017 | 8:55am EST

Mourning the Quebec mosque attack

People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
1 / 18
A woman holds a sign reading "let's unite against hate!" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A woman holds a sign reading "let's unite against hate!" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A woman holds a sign reading "let's unite against hate!" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
2 / 18
People leave candles and flowers across from the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at a memorial made in honour of the victims of a shooting at the mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People leave candles and flowers across from the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at a memorial made in honour of the victims of a shooting at the mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People leave candles and flowers across from the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at a memorial made in honour of the victims of a shooting at the mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
3 / 18
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (front, 2nd R) joins fellow MPs in a moment of silence after delivering a statement on a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (front, 2nd R) joins fellow MPs in a moment of silence after delivering a statement on a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (front, 2nd R) joins fellow MPs in a moment of silence after delivering a statement on a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
4 / 18
A woman leaves flowers at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A woman leaves flowers at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A woman leaves flowers at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
5 / 18
People observe a moment of silence for victims in a Quebec City mosque shooting, during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

People observe a moment of silence for victims in a Quebec City mosque shooting, during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People observe a moment of silence for victims in a Quebec City mosque shooting, during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
6 / 18
A woman places a candle at a memorial site near a sign saying "no violence" and "terrorism has no religion or identity" following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A woman places a candle at a memorial site near a sign saying "no violence" and "terrorism has no religion or identity" following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A woman places a candle at a memorial site near a sign saying "no violence" and "terrorism has no religion or identity" following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
7 / 18
A woman becomes emotional during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A woman becomes emotional during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A woman becomes emotional during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
8 / 18
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
9 / 18
A woman holds a sign reading "everyone united / love will conquer" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A woman holds a sign reading "everyone united / love will conquer" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A woman holds a sign reading "everyone united / love will conquer" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
10 / 18
People pay respects at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People pay respects at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People pay respects at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
11 / 18
People bring flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

People bring flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People bring flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
12 / 18
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
13 / 18
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
14 / 18
A sign and flowers are seen left outside The Islamic Center of New York on Manhattan's upper east side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A sign and flowers are seen left outside The Islamic Center of New York on Manhattan's upper east side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A sign and flowers are seen left outside The Islamic Center of New York on Manhattan's upper east side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 18
People hold signs during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. A sign (R) reads "education is the response to intolerance and violence." REUTERS/Dario Ayala

People hold signs during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. A sign (R) reads "education is the response to intolerance and violence." REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
People hold signs during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. A sign (R) reads "education is the response to intolerance and violence." REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
16 / 18
A man screams as people hold a sign during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

A man screams as people hold a sign during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
A man screams as people hold a sign during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
17 / 18
The flag of the city of Montreal flies over a crowd as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

The flag of the city of Montreal flies over a crowd as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
The flag of the city of Montreal flies over a crowd as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Aleppo after the siege

Aleppo after the siege

Next Slideshows

Aleppo after the siege

Aleppo after the siege

Scenes from Aleppo, a month after the Syrian army took full control of the city from rebel groups.

Jan 30 2017
Historic wildfires in Chile

Historic wildfires in Chile

The worst wildfires in Chile's modern history have burnt more than 250,000 hectares of land.

Jan 30 2017
Protests erupt over Trump's travel ban

Protests erupt over Trump's travel ban

President Donald Trump fought back amid growing international criticism, outrage from civil rights activists and legal challenges over his order for a halt on...

Jan 30 2017
Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque

Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque

Six people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, police said.

Jan 30 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast