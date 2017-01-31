Mourning the Quebec mosque attack
People gather around the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill during a vigil following a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman holds a sign reading "let's unite against hate!" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
People leave candles and flowers across from the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at a memorial made in honour of the victims of a shooting at the mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (front, 2nd R) joins fellow MPs in a moment of silence after delivering a statement on a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A woman leaves flowers at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
People observe a moment of silence for victims in a Quebec City mosque shooting, during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban in Toronto, Ontario. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A woman places a candle at a memorial site near a sign saying "no violence" and "terrorism has no religion or identity" following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman becomes emotional during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A woman holds a sign reading "everyone united / love will conquer" as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
People pay respects at a make-shift memorial following a vigil held in honour of the victims of a shooting in a Quebec mosque in Quebec City, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
People bring flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
People attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A sign and flowers are seen left outside The Islamic Center of New York on Manhattan's upper east side in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People hold signs during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. A sign (R) reads "education is the response to intolerance and violence." REUTERS/Dario Ayala
A man screams as people hold a sign during a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
The flag of the city of Montreal flies over a crowd as people attend a vigil in support of the Muslim community in Montreal, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Next Slideshows
Aleppo after the siege
Scenes from Aleppo, a month after the Syrian army took full control of the city from rebel groups.
Historic wildfires in Chile
The worst wildfires in Chile's modern history have burnt more than 250,000 hectares of land.
Protests erupt over Trump's travel ban
President Donald Trump fought back amid growing international criticism, outrage from civil rights activists and legal challenges over his order for a halt on...
Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque
Six people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, police said.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.