Mourning the Thai king
A boy carries a portrait of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej while he lines up to pay respect at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Mourners gather in the rain outside the Grand Palace as they wait to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A family offers condolences for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Passengers dressed in black and white or dark coloured clothes, to mourn the passing of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, are seen during the morning rush hour at a station in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Neon-light advertisements are switched off following the death of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Soi Cowboy red-light area in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A mourner cries as she pays her respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Thai art student paints a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Silpakorn University in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Portraits of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are pictured at a shop in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Mourners wait in line to pay their respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buddhist monks prepare a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej for a ritual ceremony to offer condolences for the king at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Mourners line up to enter the Grand Palace to pay respect to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A mourner cries as she pays respects to Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People display portraits of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thai baht notes as they wait on the roadside while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A motorcade carrying the body of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej makes its way from the hospital to the the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Dailynews/via REUTERS
People weep for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they wait on the roadside while his body is moved from Siriraj hospital, where he died, to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A woman cries while holding up a portrait of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej while his body is being moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman cries as she waits on the roadside while the body of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is moved from the Bangkok hospital where he died to the Grand Palace, in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Mourners leave the procession route of a motorcade carrying the body of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A mourner holds a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A military personnel shops for portraits of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, following his passing in Bangkok. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People weep after an announcement that Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A woman cries before an announcement that King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People weep after an announcement that King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A well-wisher cries as she holds up a portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
People weep after an announcement that King Bhumibol Adulyadej has died, at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
Growing burgers in a lab
Biochemists at Impossible Foods are on a quest to develop plant-based hamburgers that match the texture, aroma, and flavor of real meat.
China's food factories
Inside the food factories that are part of China's massive manufacturing sector.
Cholera fears in Haiti
Less than a week since Hurricane Matthew, Haiti is facing a public health crisis as cholera gallops through rural communities lacking clean water, food and...
Florida digs out from Hurricane Matthew
Residents assess the damage following Hurricane Matthew.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.