Mr. Clinton

Democratic Presidential candidate Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary and daughter Chelsea respond to cheers from delegates after entering the convention hall at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 15, 1992. REUTERS/Terry Bochatey

Bill Clinton takes advice from his wife Hillary at the podium at the Democratic National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York, where he would deliver his acceptance speech later on July 16, 1992. REUTERS/Terry Bochatey

Bill Clinton with his wife Hillary and Senator Al Gore with his wife Tipper, greet supporters during a October 20, 1992 lunchtime campaign rally in Chicago. REUTERS/Scott Olson

Bill Clinton lunges to catch a football at a tailgate party outside Riverfront Stadium, while campaigning in the midwest November 1, 1992. REUTERS/Blake Sell

Bill Clinton raises his arms to the crowd as he stands with his wife Hillary during a campaign stop in Mc Callen, Texas, on the eve of the presidential election, November 2, 1992. REUTERS/Stringer

President-elect Bill Clinton with his wife Hillary and his daughter Chelsea react after the victory speech of Vice President-elect Al Gore, November 3, 1992. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Hillary Clinton joins President-elect and husband Bill Clinton for the last half mile of his jog January 2, 1993. The Clintons jogged in the early morning on the beach at Hilton Head. REUTERS/Stephen Jaffe

President -elect Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary wave at the crowd as they arrive to attend their third inaugural dinner at a Washington Hotel January 18, 1993. REUTERS/Stringer

Hillary Clinton whispers to her husband President-elect Bill Clinton during ceremonies honoring the slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. at Howard University on January 18, 1993. REUTERS/Ira Schwarz

President Bill Clinton with former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO leader Yasser Arafat after the signing of the Israeli-PLO peace accord at the White House, on September 13, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

President Bill Clinton points out the lay of the ball after former President George Bush's tee shot at the start of a round of golf at Indian Wells, February 15, 1995. REUTERS/Blake Sell

President Bill Clinton says the Pledge of Allegiance February 23, 1996 before addressing aerospace workers at the McDonnell Douglas plant in Long Beach, California. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Bill Clinton raises his hand with Vice President Gore after his acceptance speech at the Democratic National convention August 29, 1996 at Chicago's United Center. REUTERS/Win McNamee

President Clinton sits close to his wife Hillary Clinton at a ceremony March 3, 1997 where they launched a new series of public service announcements by the White House. REUTERS/Stringer

President Clinton gives first lady Hillary Clinton a little advice on her golf game at the first hole of the Mink Meadows Golf Club, during a round of golf August 30, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer

First Lady Hillary Clinton stands next to President Clinton as he delivers his strongest public denial of allegations that he had an affair with former intern Monica Lewinsky, during a news conference at the White House January 26, 1998. REUTERS/Win McNamee

The Clinton family and the family dog Buddy walks across the White House South Lawn to a helicopter for a short flight to Andrews Air Force Base August 18, 1998. REUTERS/Blake Sell

President Clinton poses with Monica Lewinsky in a November 17, 1995 photo released by Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr, as part of more than 3,000 pages of documents pertaining to the scandal. REUTERS/Handout

President Bill Clinton whispers to first lady Hillary Clinton during an event at the White House February 5, 1999. REUTERS/Win McNamee

President Bill Clinton stands with his arms around wife Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea after he addressed delegates at the Democratic National Convention August 14, 2000 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Former President Bill Clinton huddles in a driving rain with Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton during the dedication ceremony for the William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, November 18, 2004. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Former President Bill Clinton listens to his wife, Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, speak at a campaign fund-raiser in Washington March 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young

Chelsea Clinton and former President Bill Clinton watch as Democratic presidential candidate Senator Hillary Clinton speaks at the National Building Museum in Washington June 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Former President Bill Clinton blows a kiss to delegates at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado August 27, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Former president Bill Clinton looks out onto areas of Bolivar Peninsula that were affected by Hurricane Ike as he tours the area by helicopter with former president George H.W. Bush, October 14, 2008, in Port Bolivar, Texas. REUTERS/Smiley N. Pool/Pool

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Senator Hillary Clinton celebrate at midnight in Times Square after pushing the button to lower the crystal ball during New Year festivities in New York January 1, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joined by her husband former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton as she is ceremonially sworn in at the State Department in Washington, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former president Bill Clinton and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il pose for a picture in Pyongyang in this photo released August 4, 2009. Clinton made a surprise visit to North Korea to try to win the release of two jailed American journalists, and met the country's reclusive leader Kim. REUTERS/KCNA

President Barack Obama is joined by former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton as they walk out of the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington after speaking about disaster aid to Haiti January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Haiti's President Rene Preval walk in front of the destroyed national palace in Port-au-Prince March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Former President Bill Clinton reacts to remarks by President Barack Obama at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama reaches out to shake hands with former President Bill Clinton following Clinton's remarks at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton talk at a dinner in honor of Presidential Medal of Freedom awardees at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former President Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, speaks a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hugs her husband former President Bill Clinton while speaking during her California primary night rally held in the Brooklyn borough of New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

