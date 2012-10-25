Edition:
Mrs. Romney

<p>Ann Romney sits in her hotel suite with her grandsons Parker, 6, and Miles, 4, as she watches her appearance on the Rachel Ray Show in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

<p>Ann Romney sits in her tour bus with her grandsons Parker, 6, and Miles, 4, as they wait to surprise a staffer with a birthday cake in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

<p>Ann Romney reacts as she takes the stage to address delegates during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Ann Romney reads a Dr. Seuss book to a group of young students at Inspirations Learning Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Ann Romney meets with volunteers and supporters during campaign stop for her husband at Wright's Gourmet House in Tampa, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann take the stage at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Mitt Romney is joined by his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann sit in their hotel room while watching the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Ann Romney leans on a seat on the campaign plane enroute to Tampa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Ann Romney places a written prayer in the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during prayers marking Tisha B'Av in Jerusalem's Old City, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she spoke at a campaign fundraiser in Beverly Hills, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Ann Romney speaks to breast cancer survivors before the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5k event in Orlando, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Scott A. Miller </p>

<p>Mitt Romney sits down to dinner with his family at a restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida, October 21, 2012. He is joined by (L-R) son Craig, daughter-in-law Mary, grandson Parker, wife Ann and grandson Miles. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Ann Romney listens as her husband speaks at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Ann reacts after her husband brought babies from the audience onstage at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and Ann walk to their campaign bus upon their arrival at the airport in Miami, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Ann Romney stands next to owner Linda Hundt while waiting at the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and Ann arrive at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and Ann during an interview on his campaign bus in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she introduced him to announce that he is formally entering the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, in Stratham, New Hampshire, June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann walk away after he dropped out of the presidential race at the American Conservative Union's 2008 Conservative Political Action Conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p> Mitt Romney (and his wife Ann walk away from an interview following the Republican Party of Florida and Fox News Channel debate in Orlando, October 21, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Republican presidential hopeful and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann Romney eat a Dutch letter during a campaign stop at Jaarsma Bakery in Pella, Iowa, June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann thank his supporters after he won the Republican primary to go on to face Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy in the November election, September 20, 1994. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann with their sons (L-R) Tagg, Ben, Matt, Craig, Josh in a circa 1982 photo. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

<p>Ann Romney and her son Tagg in a circa 1971 photo. REUTERS/Romney for President</p>

Romney on the road

Romney on the road

