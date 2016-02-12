Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 12, 2016 | 11:56am EST

Mrs. Trump

Melania Trump attends the J Mendel Spring Collections 2007 show during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Melania Trump attends the J Mendel Spring Collections 2007 show during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2006
Melania Trump attends the J Mendel Spring Collections 2007 show during New York Fashion Week, September 14, 2006. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 25
Melania Knavs poses for a picture in Ljubljana, Slovenia, March 1987. REUTERS/Stane Jerko

Melania Knavs poses for a picture in Ljubljana, Slovenia, March 1987. REUTERS/Stane Jerko

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Melania Knavs poses for a picture in Ljubljana, Slovenia, March 1987. REUTERS/Stane Jerko
Close
2 / 25
Melania Knavs (Trump) poses for a picture in Ljubljana in the March 1987 picture REUTERS/Stane Jerko

Melania Knavs (Trump) poses for a picture in Ljubljana in the March 1987 picture REUTERS/Stane Jerko

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Melania Knavs (Trump) poses for a picture in Ljubljana in the March 1987 picture REUTERS/Stane Jerko
Close
3 / 25
Melania Knavs poses for a picture in Ljubljana, Slovenia, March 1987. REUTERS/Stane Jerko

Melania Knavs poses for a picture in Ljubljana, Slovenia, March 1987. REUTERS/Stane Jerko

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Melania Knavs poses for a picture in Ljubljana, Slovenia, March 1987. REUTERS/Stane Jerko
Close
4 / 25
Donald Trump and friend Melania Knauss arrive at the New York premiere of Star Wars Episode I: "The Phantom Menace," May 16, 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Donald Trump and friend Melania Knauss arrive at the New York premiere of Star Wars Episode I: "The Phantom Menace," May 16, 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Donald Trump and friend Melania Knauss arrive at the New York premiere of Star Wars Episode I: "The Phantom Menace," May 16, 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Close
5 / 25
Donald Trump's new bride, Slovenian model Melania Knauss, waves as they leave the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church after their wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, January 22, 2005. REUTERS/Gary I Rothstein

Donald Trump's new bride, Slovenian model Melania Knauss, waves as they leave the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church after their wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, January 22, 2005. REUTERS/Gary I Rothstein

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Donald Trump's new bride, Slovenian model Melania Knauss, waves as they leave the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church after their wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, January 22, 2005. REUTERS/Gary I Rothstein
Close
6 / 25
Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at the Rush Philanthropic Foundation party to honor Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs for his efforts to support public education and dedication to youth and social activism, at Trumps Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, March 11, 2005. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at the Rush Philanthropic Foundation party to honor Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs for his efforts to support public education and dedication to youth and social activism, at Trumps Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, March...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at the Rush Philanthropic Foundation party to honor Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs for his efforts to support public education and dedication to youth and social activism, at Trumps Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, March 11, 2005. REUTERS/Marc Serota
Close
7 / 25
Donald and Melania Trump pose for photographers after arriving for the premiere of "War of the Worlds," at the Zigfield Theatre in New York, June 23, 2005. REUTERS/Chip East

Donald and Melania Trump pose for photographers after arriving for the premiere of "War of the Worlds," at the Zigfield Theatre in New York, June 23, 2005. REUTERS/Chip East

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Donald and Melania Trump pose for photographers after arriving for the premiere of "War of the Worlds," at the Zigfield Theatre in New York, June 23, 2005. REUTERS/Chip East
Close
8 / 25
Donald Trump and his wife Melania watch the Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day in Miami, December 25, 2005. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Donald Trump and his wife Melania watch the Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day in Miami, December 25, 2005. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Donald Trump and his wife Melania watch the Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day in Miami, December 25, 2005. REUTERS/Marc Serota
Close
9 / 25
Donald Trump poses with his wife and children Donald Trump Jr.(L), Tiffany Trump (2nd L), Melania (2nd R) and daughter Ivanka at the party following the live telecast of the finale of season five of The Apprentice in Los Angeles, June 5, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Donald Trump poses with his wife and children Donald Trump Jr.(L), Tiffany Trump (2nd L), Melania (2nd R) and daughter Ivanka at the party following the live telecast of the finale of season five of The Apprentice in Los Angeles, June 5, 2006....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2006
Donald Trump poses with his wife and children Donald Trump Jr.(L), Tiffany Trump (2nd L), Melania (2nd R) and daughter Ivanka at the party following the live telecast of the finale of season five of The Apprentice in Los Angeles, June 5, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
10 / 25
Donald Trump stands next to his wife Melania and their son Barron before he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Donald Trump stands next to his wife Melania and their son Barron before he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2007
Donald Trump stands next to his wife Melania and their son Barron before he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Close
11 / 25
Donald Trump gets kissed by his wife Melania and model Heidi Klum at a party to introduce The Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai in New York, June 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump gets kissed by his wife Melania and model Heidi Klum at a party to introduce The Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai in New York, June 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 23, 2008
Donald Trump gets kissed by his wife Melania and model Heidi Klum at a party to introduce The Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai in New York, June 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 25
Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion," in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion," in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2009
Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion," in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
13 / 25
Donald Trump, his wife Melania and Michael Douglas talk at the front row of the Michael Kors Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump, his wife Melania and Michael Douglas talk at the front row of the Michael Kors Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2010
Donald Trump, his wife Melania and Michael Douglas talk at the front row of the Michael Kors Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 25
Donald Trump and his wife Melania Knauss arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of, "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Knauss arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of, "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Tuesday, May 04, 2010
Donald Trump and his wife Melania Knauss arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of, "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
15 / 25
Melania arrives at her seat in the stands to watch an evening match during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Melania arrives at her seat in the stands to watch an evening match during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 08, 2010
Melania arrives at her seat in the stands to watch an evening match during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 25
Donald Trump and wife Melania arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Donald Trump and wife Melania arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2011
Donald Trump and wife Melania arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 25
Donald Trump and wife Melania arrive for the 40th Anniversary Saturday Night Live broadcast in New York, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump and wife Melania arrive for the 40th Anniversary Saturday Night Live broadcast in New York, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Donald Trump and wife Melania arrive for the 40th Anniversary Saturday Night Live broadcast in New York, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 25
Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2011
Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 25
Melania Trump, the wife of real estate developer Donald Trump, attends a news conference in New York May 1, 2014. New Jersey's Trump National Golf Club, a course owned by Trump, will host the 2022 PGA Championship. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Melania Trump, the wife of real estate developer Donald Trump, attends a news conference in New York May 1, 2014. New Jersey's Trump National Golf Club, a course owned by Trump, will host the 2022 PGA Championship. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 01, 2014
Melania Trump, the wife of real estate developer Donald Trump, attends a news conference in New York May 1, 2014. New Jersey's Trump National Golf Club, a course owned by Trump, will host the 2022 PGA Championship. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 25
Donald Trump acknowledges supporters next to his wife, Melania, before formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donald Trump acknowledges supporters next to his wife, Melania, before formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Donald Trump acknowledges supporters next to his wife, Melania, before formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
21 / 25
Donald Trump poses with his family after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. The Trump family from L; Eric Trump and his wife Lara, Donald Trump, son Barron, Melania Trump, Vanessa Haydon and her husband Donald Trump Jr., children Kia Trump and Donald Trump III, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner and Tiffany Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donald Trump poses with his family after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. The Trump family from L; Eric Trump and his wife Lara, Donald Trump,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Donald Trump poses with his family after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York June 16, 2015. The Trump family from L; Eric Trump and his wife Lara, Donald Trump, son Barron, Melania Trump, Vanessa Haydon and her husband Donald Trump Jr., children Kia Trump and Donald Trump III, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner and Tiffany Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
22 / 25
Donald Trump speaks as his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka listen at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump speaks as his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka listen at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka listen at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
23 / 25
Donald Trump sits with his wife Melania, awaiting the Iowa caucuses to begin at St Francis of Assisi church in West Des Moines, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Donald Trump sits with his wife Melania, awaiting the Iowa caucuses to begin at St Francis of Assisi church in West Des Moines, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Donald Trump sits with his wife Melania, awaiting the Iowa caucuses to begin at St Francis of Assisi church in West Des Moines, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
24 / 25
Republican U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump waits to come into the spin room with his wife Melania after the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Republican U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump waits to come into the spin room with his wife Melania after the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump waits to come into the spin room with his wife Melania after the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Nepal's month-long festival

Nepal's month-long festival

Next Slideshows

Nepal's month-long festival

Nepal's month-long festival

Images from Swasthani Brata Katha celebrations in Nepal.

Feb 12 2016
Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.

Feb 12 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 12 2016
Supermassive black holes

Supermassive black holes

Known black holes in galaxies near and far.

Feb 11 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast