MSF hospital bombed in Yemen

Damage is seen inside a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. A Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres in northern Yemen on Monday, killing at least 11 people and wounding 19, the aid group said. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
People look at a crater caused by a Saudi-led coalition air strike at the yard of a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. A Reuters witness at the scene of the attack in the Abs district of Hajja province said medics could not immediately evacuate the wounded because war planes continued to fly over the area and emergency workers feared more bombings. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A worker looks for human remains at the yard of a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. "The location of the hospital was well known, and the hospital's GPS coordinates were repeatedly shared with all parties to the conflict, including the Saudi-led coalition," the aid group also known as Doctors Without Borders, said in a statement. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A dead body is seen at the site of a Saudi-led air strike on a hospital in Abs district in the northern province of Hajja, Yemen August 15, 2016. The smudge in the middle of the image is caused by dirt on the lens. "This is the fourth attack against an MSF facility in less than 12 months," the statement said. "Even with the recent United Nations resolution calling for an end to attacks on medical facilities and high-level declarations of commitment to international humanitarian law, nothing seems to be done to make parties involved in the conflict in Yemen to respect medical staff and patients." REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Workers collect human remains at the yard of a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Damage is seen inside a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Plastic bags containing human remains are seen at the yard of a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres after it was hit by a Saudi-led coalition air strike in the Abs district of Hajja province, Yemen August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
