Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 19, 2013 | 11:00am EDT

Mt Sinabung erupts

<p>Lightning strikes as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

Lightning strikes as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Lightning strikes as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Close
1 / 18
<p>A paramedic cleans the eye of a villager as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

A paramedic cleans the eye of a villager as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A paramedic cleans the eye of a villager as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Close
2 / 18
<p>A villager rides with his dog on a motorcycle down a road covered with ash after Mount Sinabung volcano erupted at Simalem village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

A villager rides with his dog on a motorcycle down a road covered with ash after Mount Sinabung volcano erupted at Simalem village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A villager rides with his dog on a motorcycle down a road covered with ash after Mount Sinabung volcano erupted at Simalem village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Close
3 / 18
<p>Villagers sit and wait for breakfast at a temporary shelter, as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava at Kabanjahe village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

Villagers sit and wait for breakfast at a temporary shelter, as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava at Kabanjahe village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Villagers sit and wait for breakfast at a temporary shelter, as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava at Kabanjahe village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Close
4 / 18
<p>A worker lays corn out to dry as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava in the background at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

A worker lays corn out to dry as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava in the background at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A worker lays corn out to dry as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava in the background at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Close
5 / 18
<p>A mother holds her child as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

A mother holds her child as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A mother holds her child as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Close
6 / 18
<p>Villagers covered in ash sit on a truck while waiting to be evacuated to safety, as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

Villagers covered in ash sit on a truck while waiting to be evacuated to safety, as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013....more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Villagers covered in ash sit on a truck while waiting to be evacuated to safety, as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Close
7 / 18
<p>Villagers covered in ash drive to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Sukan Debi village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

Villagers covered in ash drive to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Sukan Debi village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Villagers covered in ash drive to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Sukan Debi village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Close
8 / 18
<p>Villagers stand near a car covered in ash as the wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

Villagers stand near a car covered in ash as the wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Villagers stand near a car covered in ash as the wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Close
9 / 18
<p>Villagers move to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang</p>

Villagers move to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Villagers move to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang

Close
10 / 18
<p>Villagers wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

Villagers wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Villagers wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Close
11 / 18
<p>Villagers wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

Villagers wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Villagers wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Close
12 / 18
<p>Pigeons fly near Mount Sinabung as it spews ash and hot lava during an eruption near Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

Pigeons fly near Mount Sinabung as it spews ash and hot lava during an eruption near Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Pigeons fly near Mount Sinabung as it spews ash and hot lava during an eruption near Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Close
13 / 18
<p>Villagers sit on the floor of a temporary shelter after Mount Sinabung erupted early morning in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

Villagers sit on the floor of a temporary shelter after Mount Sinabung erupted early morning in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Villagers sit on the floor of a temporary shelter after Mount Sinabung erupted early morning in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Close
14 / 18
<p>A paramedic hands out masks to people after Mount Sinabung erupted early morning in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

A paramedic hands out masks to people after Mount Sinabung erupted early morning in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A paramedic hands out masks to people after Mount Sinabung erupted early morning in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Close
15 / 18
<p>A villager is helped with putting on a mask at a temporary shelter after leaving his home following Mount Sinabung's eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

A villager is helped with putting on a mask at a temporary shelter after leaving his home following Mount Sinabung's eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A villager is helped with putting on a mask at a temporary shelter after leaving his home following Mount Sinabung's eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Close
16 / 18
<p>A worker sprays pesticide on his vegetable crops while Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

A worker sprays pesticide on his vegetable crops while Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A worker sprays pesticide on his vegetable crops while Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Close
17 / 18
<p>Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts near a mosque in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono</p>

Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts near a mosque in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts near a mosque in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Philippine rebel standoff

Philippine rebel standoff

Next Slideshows

Philippine rebel standoff

Philippine rebel standoff

Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels seeking to declare an independent state clash with security forces in the southern Philippines.

Sep 19 2013
Clashes in Athens

Clashes in Athens

Thousands rally following the killing of an anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group.

Sep 18 2013
Ottawa train collision

Ottawa train collision

A passenger train and bus collide on the outskirts of Ottawa.

Sep 18 2013
Camping festival in China

Camping festival in China

Campers pitch their tents during an international camping festival on Mount Wugongshan in China. The event attracted more than 15,000 campers from all over the...

Sep 18 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast