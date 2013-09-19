Mt Sinabung erupts
Lightning strikes as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Lightning strikes as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A paramedic cleans the eye of a villager as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A paramedic cleans the eye of a villager as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A villager rides with his dog on a motorcycle down a road covered with ash after Mount Sinabung volcano erupted at Simalem village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
A villager rides with his dog on a motorcycle down a road covered with ash after Mount Sinabung volcano erupted at Simalem village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Villagers sit and wait for breakfast at a temporary shelter, as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava at Kabanjahe village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Villagers sit and wait for breakfast at a temporary shelter, as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava at Kabanjahe village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
A worker lays corn out to dry as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava in the background at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A worker lays corn out to dry as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava in the background at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A mother holds her child as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A mother holds her child as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Villagers covered in ash sit on a truck while waiting to be evacuated to safety, as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013....more
Villagers covered in ash sit on a truck while waiting to be evacuated to safety, as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Villagers covered in ash drive to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Sukan Debi village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Villagers covered in ash drive to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Sukan Debi village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Villagers stand near a car covered in ash as the wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Villagers stand near a car covered in ash as the wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Villagers move to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Villagers move to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Villagers wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Villagers wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Villagers wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Villagers wait to be evacuated to safety as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during its eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Pigeons fly near Mount Sinabung as it spews ash and hot lava during an eruption near Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Pigeons fly near Mount Sinabung as it spews ash and hot lava during an eruption near Simpang Empat village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Villagers sit on the floor of a temporary shelter after Mount Sinabung erupted early morning in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Villagers sit on the floor of a temporary shelter after Mount Sinabung erupted early morning in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A paramedic hands out masks to people after Mount Sinabung erupted early morning in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A paramedic hands out masks to people after Mount Sinabung erupted early morning in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A villager is helped with putting on a mask at a temporary shelter after leaving his home following Mount Sinabung's eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A villager is helped with putting on a mask at a temporary shelter after leaving his home following Mount Sinabung's eruption in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A worker sprays pesticide on his vegetable crops while Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A worker sprays pesticide on his vegetable crops while Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts near a mosque in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava as it erupts near a mosque in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Next Slideshows
Philippine rebel standoff
Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels seeking to declare an independent state clash with security forces in the southern Philippines.
Clashes in Athens
Thousands rally following the killing of an anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group.
Ottawa train collision
A passenger train and bus collide on the outskirts of Ottawa.
Camping festival in China
Campers pitch their tents during an international camping festival on Mount Wugongshan in China. The event attracted more than 15,000 campers from all over the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.