Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Nov 9, 2014 | 9:09pm EST

MTV Europe Awards

Enrique Iglesias performs.

Enrique Iglesias performs.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Enrique Iglesias performs.
Close
1 / 42
Host of the show Nicki Minaj performs.

Host of the show Nicki Minaj performs.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Host of the show Nicki Minaj performs.
Close
2 / 42
Singer Ariana Grande performs.

Singer Ariana Grande performs.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Ariana Grande performs.
Close
3 / 42
Singer Kiesza performs.

Singer Kiesza performs.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Kiesza performs.
Close
4 / 42
Biffy Clyro and Slash perform.

Biffy Clyro and Slash perform.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Biffy Clyro and Slash perform.
Close
5 / 42
Actress Jena Malone and model Jordan Dunn.

Actress Jena Malone and model Jordan Dunn.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Actress Jena Malone and model Jordan Dunn.
Close
6 / 42
U2 perform.

U2 perform.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
U2 perform.
Close
7 / 42
Singer Ed Sheeran performs.

Singer Ed Sheeran performs.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Ed Sheeran performs.
Close
8 / 42
Singer Ariana Grande performs.

Singer Ariana Grande performs.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Ariana Grande performs.
Close
9 / 42
Best Female singer Ariana Grande, actor David Hasselhoff and the Bella Twins on stage.

Best Female singer Ariana Grande, actor David Hasselhoff and the Bella Twins on stage.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Best Female singer Ariana Grande, actor David Hasselhoff and the Bella Twins on stage.
Close
10 / 42
Host of the show Nicki Minaj performs.

Host of the show Nicki Minaj performs.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Host of the show Nicki Minaj performs.
Close
11 / 42
Model Jourdan Dunn arrives.

Model Jourdan Dunn arrives.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Model Jourdan Dunn arrives.
Close
12 / 42
Singer BiBi Zhou reacts on stage after receiving her award.

Singer BiBi Zhou reacts on stage after receiving her award.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer BiBi Zhou reacts on stage after receiving her award.
Close
13 / 42
Host of the show Nicki Minaj performs.

Host of the show Nicki Minaj performs.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Host of the show Nicki Minaj performs.
Close
14 / 42
Best World Stage award winner, Singer Enrique Iglesias, poses.

Best World Stage award winner, Singer Enrique Iglesias, poses.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Best World Stage award winner, Singer Enrique Iglesias, poses.
Close
15 / 42
Singer Kiesza performs.

Singer Kiesza performs.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Kiesza performs.
Close
16 / 42
Actor David Hasselhoff kisses his wife Hayley Roberts.

Actor David Hasselhoff kisses his wife Hayley Roberts.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Actor David Hasselhoff kisses his wife Hayley Roberts.
Close
17 / 42
Singer Enrique Iglesias performs on stage.

Singer Enrique Iglesias performs on stage.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Enrique Iglesias performs on stage.
Close
18 / 42
Charli XCX performs.

Charli XCX performs.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Charli XCX performs.
Close
19 / 42
Best Worldwide Act award winner, Singer BiBi Zhou.

Best Worldwide Act award winner, Singer BiBi Zhou.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Best Worldwide Act award winner, Singer BiBi Zhou.
Close
20 / 42
Singer Enrique Iglesias performs.

Singer Enrique Iglesias performs.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Enrique Iglesias performs.
Close
21 / 42
Singers The Bella Twins pose after performing.

Singers The Bella Twins pose after performing.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singers The Bella Twins pose after performing.
Close
22 / 42
Singer Redfoo, from the band LMFAO, performs as he presents an award.

Singer Redfoo, from the band LMFAO, performs as he presents an award.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Redfoo, from the band LMFAO, performs as he presents an award.
Close
23 / 42
Singer Enrique Iglesias performs.

Singer Enrique Iglesias performs.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Enrique Iglesias performs.
Close
24 / 42
Singer Ariana Grande performs.

Singer Ariana Grande performs.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Ariana Grande performs.
Close
25 / 42
Charli XCX performs.

Charli XCX performs.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Charli XCX performs.
Close
26 / 42
Ozzy Osbourne poses with his Global Icon award.

Ozzy Osbourne poses with his Global Icon award.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Ozzy Osbourne poses with his Global Icon award.
Close
27 / 42
Jena Malone and model Jordan Dunn.

Jena Malone and model Jordan Dunn.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Jena Malone and model Jordan Dunn.
Close
28 / 42
Singer Kiesza poses after performing.

Singer Kiesza poses after performing.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Kiesza poses after performing.
Close
29 / 42
Singer Ariana Grande performs.

Singer Ariana Grande performs.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Ariana Grande performs.
Close
30 / 42
Actor David Hasselhoff and his wife Hayley Roberts arrive.

Actor David Hasselhoff and his wife Hayley Roberts arrive.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Actor David Hasselhoff and his wife Hayley Roberts arrive.
Close
31 / 42
Singer Emeli Sande arrives.

Singer Emeli Sande arrives.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Emeli Sande arrives.
Close
32 / 42
Sharon Osbourne poses.

Sharon Osbourne poses.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Sharon Osbourne poses.
Close
33 / 42
Singer, dancer and model Alesha Dixon arrives.

Singer, dancer and model Alesha Dixon arrives.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer, dancer and model Alesha Dixon arrives.
Close
34 / 42
Singer Kiesza arrives.

Singer Kiesza arrives.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Kiesza arrives.
Close
35 / 42
Tallia Storm arrives.

Tallia Storm arrives.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Tallia Storm arrives.
Close
36 / 42
Singers The Bella Twins arrive.

Singers The Bella Twins arrive.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singers The Bella Twins arrive.
Close
37 / 42
Singer Labyrinth arrives.

Singer Labyrinth arrives.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Labyrinth arrives.
Close
38 / 42
Singer Jess Glynne arrives.

Singer Jess Glynne arrives.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Jess Glynne arrives.
Close
39 / 42
Charli XCX arrives.

Charli XCX arrives.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Charli XCX arrives.
Close
40 / 42
Singer Ed Sheeran performs.

Singer Ed Sheeran performs.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Singer Ed Sheeran performs.
Close
41 / 42
Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher of band Royal Blood perform.

Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher of band Royal Blood perform.

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher of band Royal Blood perform.
Close
42 / 42
View Again
View Next
CMA Awards ceremony

CMA Awards ceremony

Next Slideshows

CMA Awards ceremony

CMA Awards ceremony

Highlights from the 48th Country Music Association Awards.

Nov 06 2014
CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

The red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards.

Nov 06 2014
Highest paid women in music

Highest paid women in music

The ten top-earning women in music.

Nov 04 2014
Seville fashion

Seville fashion

Highlights from Andalusia Fashion week in southern Spain.

Nov 04 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast