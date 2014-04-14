Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 14, 2014 | 10:10am EDT

MTV Movie Awards

<p>Host Conan O'Brien speaks on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Host Conan O'Brien speaks on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Host Conan O'Brien speaks on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 27
<p>Ellie Goulding and Zedd perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ellie Goulding and Zedd perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Ellie Goulding and Zedd perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 27
<p>Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment" as his shirt is ripped open by presenter Rita Ora. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment" as his shirt is ripped open by presenter Rita Ora. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment" as his shirt is ripped open by presenter Rita Ora. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 27
<p>Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 27
<p>Leslie Mann, Cameron Diaz, Nicki Minaj, and Kate Upton present the award for Best Male Performance. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Leslie Mann, Cameron Diaz, Nicki Minaj, and Kate Upton present the award for Best Male Performance. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Leslie Mann, Cameron Diaz, Nicki Minaj, and Kate Upton present the award for Best Male Performance. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 27
<p>Johnny Depp presents the award for Best Movie of the Year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Johnny Depp presents the award for Best Movie of the Year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Johnny Depp presents the award for Best Movie of the Year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 27
<p>Jordana Brewster introduces a tribute to Paul Walker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jordana Brewster introduces a tribute to Paul Walker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Jordana Brewster introduces a tribute to Paul Walker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 27
<p>Eminem performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Eminem performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Eminem performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 27
<p>Mark Wahlberg accepts the Generation Award. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Mark Wahlberg accepts the Generation Award. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Mark Wahlberg accepts the Generation Award. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 27
<p>Host Conan O'Brien performs a song with Adam DeVine. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Host Conan O'Brien performs a song with Adam DeVine. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Host Conan O'Brien performs a song with Adam DeVine. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 27
<p>Conan O'Brien opens the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Conan O'Brien opens the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Conan O'Brien opens the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 27
<p>Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham pose backstage with his Generation Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham pose backstage with his Generation Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, April 14, 2014

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham pose backstage with his Generation Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 27
<p>Matthew Koma and Miriam Bryant perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Matthew Koma and Miriam Bryant perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Matthew Koma and Miriam Bryant perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 27
<p>Orlando Bloom greets fans after he accepted the award for Best Fight for "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Orlando Bloom greets fans after he accepted the award for Best Fight for "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Orlando Bloom greets fans after he accepted the award for Best Fight for "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 27
<p>Adam DeVine poses. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Adam DeVine poses. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, April 14, 2014

Adam DeVine poses. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
15 / 27
<p>Eminem and Rihanna perform on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Eminem and Rihanna perform on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Eminem and Rihanna perform on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 27
<p>Sam Claflin and Josh Hutcherson accept the award for Best Movie of the Year for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Sam Claflin and Josh Hutcherson accept the award for Best Movie of the Year for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Sam Claflin and Josh Hutcherson accept the award for Best Movie of the Year for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 27
<p>Mila Kunis accepts the award for best villain for her performance as Theodora, Wicked Witch of the West, in the film "Oz the Great and Powerful" at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Mila Kunis accepts the award for best villain for her performance as Theodora, Wicked Witch of the West, in the film "Oz the Great and Powerful" at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Mila Kunis accepts the award for best villain for her performance as Theodora, Wicked Witch of the West, in the film "Oz the Great and Powerful" at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
18 / 27
<p>Jonah Hill accepts the award for best comedic performance for "The Wolf of Wall Street" on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jonah Hill accepts the award for best comedic performance for "The Wolf of Wall Street" on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Jonah Hill accepts the award for best comedic performance for "The Wolf of Wall Street" on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 27
<p>Tyler Jospeh of Twenty One Pilots performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tyler Jospeh of Twenty One Pilots performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Tyler Jospeh of Twenty One Pilots performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 27
<p>Channing Tatum with his wife Jenna Dewan pose with his Trailblazer award backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Channing Tatum with his wife Jenna Dewan pose with his Trailblazer award backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, April 14, 2014

Channing Tatum with his wife Jenna Dewan pose with his Trailblazer award backstage. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
21 / 27
<p>Josh Hutcherson accepts the award for Best Male Performance for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Josh Hutcherson accepts the award for Best Male Performance for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Josh Hutcherson accepts the award for Best Male Performance for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 27
<p>Zac Efron poses after he threw off his shirt as he accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Zac Efron poses after he threw off his shirt as he accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Zac Efron poses after he threw off his shirt as he accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 27
<p>Actress Ellen Page presents a clip from "X-Men: Days of Future Past." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Ellen Page presents a clip from "X-Men: Days of Future Past." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Actress Ellen Page presents a clip from "X-Men: Days of Future Past." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 27
<p>Conan O'Brien performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Conan O'Brien performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Conan O'Brien performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
25 / 27
<p>Tyler Jospeh of Twenty One Pilots performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tyler Jospeh of Twenty One Pilots performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Tyler Jospeh of Twenty One Pilots performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
26 / 27
<p>Jared Leto presents the award for best villain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jared Leto presents the award for best villain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, April 14, 2014

Jared Leto presents the award for best villain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
MTV Movie Awards red carpet

MTV Movie Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

MTV Movie Awards red carpet

MTV Movie Awards red carpet

Celebrities arrive on the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards.

Apr 14 2014
Party at Coachella

Party at Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival.

Apr 13 2014
Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Shanghai Fashion Week.

Apr 11 2014
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Nirvana, Kiss and Peter Gabriel are among the musicians being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Apr 11 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast