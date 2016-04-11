MTV Movie Awards
Director J.J. Abrams accepts the award for Movie of the Year for his Film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" with star Daisy Ridley. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Host Dwayne Johnson takes the stage. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Actors Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island perform. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Singer Halsey performs. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Actors Alexander Skarsgard, without pants, and Samuel L. Jackson present the award for Movie of the Year. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Singer Ariana Grande performs. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Charlize Theron accepts the award for Best Female Performance for her role in �Mad Max: Fury Road�. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Daisy Ridley accepts the award for Breakthrough Performance for her role in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens�. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
The cast of "Straight Outta Compton" accept the award for Best True Story. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Melissa McCarthy takes the stage to accept the Comedic Genius Award. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Actor Dwayne Johnson opens the show. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Chris Pratt accepts the award for Best Action Performance for "Jurassic World". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Host Dwayne Johnson takes the stage. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Hosts Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart perform a routine based on the bear attack in "The Revenant". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Amy Poehler accepts the award for best virtual performance for "Inside Out". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Host Dwayne Johnson performs a dance number. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Fireworks at the opening of the show. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Actor Will Smith accepts the generation award. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Actors Ryan Reynolds and Ed Skrein hug each other as they take the stage to accept the award for Best Fight for their film "Deadpool". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Singer Ariana Grande performs. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Melissa McCarthy takes the stage to accept the Comedic Genius Award. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Daisy Ridley accepts the award for Breakthrough Performance for her role in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens� from presenters Adam Devine, Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
