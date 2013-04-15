MTV Movie Awards
Actor Will Ferrell accepts the comedic genius award as he thanks his family, portrayed by actors, at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Host Rebel Wilson poses with her awards for breakthrough moment, best musical moment and one for hosting the show at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Presenters for the best shirtless performance, Seth Rogen, Zac Efron and Danny McBride, decide to have a best bottomless competition at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Selena Gomez performs "Come and Get It" at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Emma Watson accepts the trailblazer award at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Macklemore performs "Can't Hold Us" at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast members from "Pitch Perfect" (L-R) Adam Devine, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Ester Dean pose with their awards for best musical moment at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil...more
Actor Taylor Lautner accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Brad Pitt waves before announcing the movie of the year at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Snoop Lion and Ke$ha introduce a performance by Macklemore at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jamie Foxx dances with presenter Kerry Washington as he takes the stage to accept the MTV Generation award at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Liam Hemsworth introduces a clip from "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Amanda Seyfried and Steve Carell present the award for best kiss at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Chris Rock and Adam Sandler present the award for "Best WTF Moment" at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Presenters Quvenzhane Wallis and Chloe Grace Moretz announce the winner of the best villain award at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Anna Camp accepts the award for best musical moment with fellow cast members from "Pitch Perfect" at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Bradley Cooper accepts the award for best kiss that he shares with actress Jennifer Lawrence for "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Will Ferrell accepts the comedic genius award at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Zoe Saldana, Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto from "Star Trek Into Darkness" take the stage to present the award for Best Fight at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Macklemore performs "Can't Hold Us" at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Host Rebel Wilson opens the show at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Presenters Ashley Rikards and Tyler Posey announce the winner of the best musical moment award at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jamie Foxx poses with the MTV Generation award and award for best wtf moment at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Host Rebel Wilson, in an Iron Man suit, closes the show at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Director Joss Whedon (2nd from R) and cast members Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston and Chris Evans pose with their awards for movie of the year for "The Avengers" at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Phil...more
