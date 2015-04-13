Edition:
Pictures | Sun Apr 12, 2015 | 8:40pm EDT

MTV Movie Awards red carpet

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

TV personality Kelly Osbourne. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Model Amber Rose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Mark Ruffalo. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Hana Mae Lee. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Model Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Holland Roden. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Comedienne Amy Schumer. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Helen Estabrook. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Singer Charli XCX poses with fans as she arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Greer Grammar. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Bai Ling. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Farrah Abraham. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Musician Pete Wentz poses with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rock band "Fall Out Boy" arrives. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Anna Camp. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Derek Gaines (L) and David Magidoff from MTV's "Broke A$$ Game Show" arrive. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Brittany Snow poses with fans. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actor Miles Teller. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

