United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 6, 2012 | 9:50pm EDT

MTV red carpet

<p>Miley Cyrus arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Fans of British/Irish boy band One Direction react as the group arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Singer Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>MTV personality Jeff Dye throws out dollar bils to photographers as he arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Host Kevin Hart and his girlfriend Eniko arrive at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Singer Rihanna poses as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>British/Irish boy band One Direction arrive at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>SkyBlu, aka Skyler Austen Gordy from LMFAO, arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Carah Faye of the group Shiny Toy Guns arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Rapper Wiz Khalifa and fiancee Amber Rose arrive for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Pink arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Singer Demi Lovato performs outside the Staples Center before the start of the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Singer Alicia Keys poses as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Green Day, Mike Dirnt, (L), Billie Joe Armstrong, (C), and Tre Cool arrive for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>French DJ Martin Solveig arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Hip-Hop performer Tyga arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>The band Fun arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Singer Ke$ha arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>British pop group "The Saturdays" arrive at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>MTV personality Riff Raff arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>U.S. Olympic gymnast Gabrielle (Gabby) Douglas arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Zayn Malik (L) and Niall Horan of One Direction arrive for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Actress Emma Watson with actor Ezra Miller at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Actress Zoe Saldana poses as she arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>The cast of MTV's "The Inbetweeners" arrive at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Singer Katy Perry arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>U.S. Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin shows her gold medal as she arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Alexander Antebi of the group Conquistador arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

<p>Singer Demi Lovato performs outside the Staples Center before the start of the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, September 06, 2012

