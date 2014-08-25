Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Aug 24, 2014 | 10:20pm EDT

MTV red carpet

Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 34
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 34
Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 34
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 34
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 34
Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
6 / 34
The cast of "Faking It". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

The cast of "Faking It". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
The cast of "Faking It". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
7 / 34
Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
8 / 34
Usher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Usher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Usher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 34
Iggy Azalea. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Iggy Azalea. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Iggy Azalea. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 34
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 34
Gwen Stefani. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Gwen Stefani. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Gwen Stefani. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 34
Kesha. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Kesha. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Kesha. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
13 / 34
Fans cheer during arrivals. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fans cheer during arrivals. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Fans cheer during arrivals. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 34
Pierson Fode and Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Pierson Fode and Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Pierson Fode and Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
15 / 34
Jessie J. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jessie J. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Jessie J. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 34
(L-R) Musicians Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Luke Hemmings and Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

(L-R) Musicians Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Luke Hemmings and Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
(L-R) Musicians Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Luke Hemmings and Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
17 / 34
Singer Jordin Sparks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Jordin Sparks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Singer Jordin Sparks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 34
Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 34
Jessie J. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jessie J. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Jessie J. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
20 / 34
Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
21 / 34
Charli XCX. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Charli XCX. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Charli XCX. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
22 / 34
Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
23 / 34
Chanel Iman. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Chanel Iman. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Chanel Iman. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
24 / 34
Pierson Fode and Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Pierson Fode and Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Pierson Fode and Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
25 / 34
Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
26 / 34
Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 34
Pierson Fode and Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Pierson Fode and Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Pierson Fode and Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
28 / 34
Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 34
Joan Smalls. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Joan Smalls. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Joan Smalls. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
30 / 34
Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
31 / 34
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
32 / 34
Ireland Baldwin and Angel Haze. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Ireland Baldwin and Angel Haze. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Ireland Baldwin and Angel Haze. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
33 / 34
Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sunday, August 24, 2014
Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Nicki Minaj style

Nicki Minaj style

Next Slideshows

Nicki Minaj style

Nicki Minaj style

The fashion and style of the hip-hop star.

Aug 22 2014
Emmy nominations

Emmy nominations

And the nominees for the 2014 Emmy Awards are...

Aug 22 2014
Hollywood selfies

Hollywood selfies

Capturing a moment with celebrities.

Aug 21 2014
Sin City premiere

Sin City premiere

Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood.

Aug 20 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast