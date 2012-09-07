Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 7, 2012 | 9:25am EDT

MTV Video Awards

<p>Taylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Taylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Taylor Swift crowd surfs as she performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 33
<p>Singer Pink is suspended in the air as she performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Pink is suspended in the air as she performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Pink is suspended in the air as she performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 33
<p>Alicia Keys reaches to fans after her performance during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Alicia Keys reaches to fans after her performance during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Alicia Keys reaches to fans after her performance during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 33
<p>One Direction perform "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

One Direction perform "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

One Direction perform "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 33
<p>Presenter Katy Perry leans in to kiss One Direction's Niall Horan as the band accepts the award for best pop video for their song "What Makes You Beautiful" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Presenter Katy Perry leans in to kiss One Direction's Niall Horan as the band accepts the award for best pop video for their song "What Makes You Beautiful" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario...more

Friday, September 07, 2012

Presenter Katy Perry leans in to kiss One Direction's Niall Horan as the band accepts the award for best pop video for their song "What Makes You Beautiful" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 33
<p>Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 33
<p>Host Kevin Hart and Los Angeles Lakers NBA player Dwight Howard take the stage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Host Kevin Hart and Los Angeles Lakers NBA player Dwight Howard take the stage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Host Kevin Hart and Los Angeles Lakers NBA player Dwight Howard take the stage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 33
<p>Two Chains performs "No Worries" with Lil' Wayne during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Two Chains performs "No Worries" with Lil' Wayne during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Two Chains performs "No Worries" with Lil' Wayne during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 33
<p>U.S. Olympian Gabby Douglas leaps during Alicia keys' performance of "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

U.S. Olympian Gabby Douglas leaps during Alicia keys' performance of "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

U.S. Olympian Gabby Douglas leaps during Alicia keys' performance of "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 33
<p>Frank Ocean is bathed in red light as he performs "Thinkin Bout You" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Frank Ocean is bathed in red light as he performs "Thinkin Bout You" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Frank Ocean is bathed in red light as he performs "Thinkin Bout You" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 33
<p>Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 33
<p>Lil Wayne lifts his shirt after Drake accepted the award for best hip hop video for "HYFR" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Lil Wayne lifts his shirt after Drake accepted the award for best hip hop video for "HYFR" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Lil Wayne lifts his shirt after Drake accepted the award for best hip hop video for "HYFR" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 33
<p>Alicia Keys performs "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Alicia Keys performs "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Alicia Keys performs "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 33
<p>Rihanna performs "We Found Love" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Rihanna performs "We Found Love" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Rihanna performs "We Found Love" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 33
<p>Nicky Minaj performs on the Alicia Keys song "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Nicky Minaj performs on the Alicia Keys song "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Nicky Minaj performs on the Alicia Keys song "Girl on Fire" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 33
<p>Australian actress Rebel Wilson and The Wanted present the best female hip hop video award during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Australian actress Rebel Wilson and The Wanted present the best female hip hop video award during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Australian actress Rebel Wilson and The Wanted present the best female hip hop video award during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 33
<p>Host Kevin Hart crowd surfs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Host Kevin Hart crowd surfs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Host Kevin Hart crowd surfs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 33
<p>Actors Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg present the award for best hip hop video during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actors Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg present the award for best hip hop video during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Actors Rashida Jones and Andy Samberg present the award for best hip hop video during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 33
<p>Singer Pink performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Pink performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Pink performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 33
<p>Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Rihanna performs "Cockiness" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 33
<p>Singer Demi Lovato holds the award she won for "Best Video With A Message" backstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Demi Lovato holds the award she won for "Best Video With A Message" backstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Demi Lovato holds the award she won for "Best Video With A Message" backstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
21 / 33
<p>Taylor Swift performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Taylor Swift performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Taylor Swift performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 33
<p>One Direction congratulate themselves after performing "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

One Direction congratulate themselves after performing "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

One Direction congratulate themselves after performing "One Thing" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
23 / 33
<p>Chris Brown accepts the award for best male video for "Turn Up the Music" from presenters Rita Ora (R) and Demi Lovato during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Chris Brown accepts the award for best male video for "Turn Up the Music" from presenters Rita Ora (R) and Demi Lovato during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Chris Brown accepts the award for best male video for "Turn Up the Music" from presenters Rita Ora (R) and Demi Lovato during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 33
<p>Pink peforms during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Pink peforms during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Pink peforms during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 33
<p>Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs "Let Yourself Go" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs "Let Yourself Go" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs "Let Yourself Go" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
26 / 33
<p>Rihanna accepts the award for video of the year for "We Found Love" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Rihanna accepts the award for video of the year for "We Found Love" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Rihanna accepts the award for video of the year for "We Found Love" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 33
<p>Taylor Swift performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Taylor Swift performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Taylor Swift performs "We are Never Getting Back Together" during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
28 / 33
<p>One Direction perform "One Thing" from atop an elevated platform during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

One Direction perform "One Thing" from atop an elevated platform during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

One Direction perform "One Thing" from atop an elevated platform during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
29 / 33
<p>Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

Host Kevin Hart performs with South Korean rapper Psy during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
30 / 33
<p>One Direction accept the award for best new artist during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

One Direction accept the award for best new artist during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, September 07, 2012

One Direction accept the award for best new artist during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
31 / 33
<p>British/Irish boy band One Direction hold the awards they won for "Best Pop Video" and "Most Share-Worthy Video" backstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

British/Irish boy band One Direction hold the awards they won for "Best Pop Video" and "Most Share-Worthy Video" backstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, September 07, 2012

British/Irish boy band One Direction hold the awards they won for "Best Pop Video" and "Most Share-Worthy Video" backstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
32 / 33
<p>Singer Pink is suspended in the air as she performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Pink is suspended in the air as she performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 07, 2012

Singer Pink is suspended in the air as she performs during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
MTV red carpet

MTV red carpet

Next Slideshows

MTV red carpet

MTV red carpet

Red carpet highlights from the MTV Video Music Awards.

Sep 06 2012
A day with Betsey Johnson

A day with Betsey Johnson

Behind-the-scenes with Betsey ahead of NY Fashion Week.

Sep 06 2012
Venice Film Festival

Venice Film Festival

Red carpet highlights from the 69th Venice Film Festival.

Sep 06 2012
Celebrity style: Selena Gomez

Celebrity style: Selena Gomez

The fashion of style of singer and actress Selena Gomez.

Sep 05 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast