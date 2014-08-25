MTV Video Awards
Beyonce reacts as her husband Jay-Z carries their daughter Blue Ivy onstage. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Nicki Minaj performs "Anaconda". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj, Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5 Seconds of Summer perform "Amnesia". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce poses backstage with her gold Video Vanguard Award and three other awards. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Nicki Minaj holds her dress together as she performs "Bang Bang" with Jessie J and Ariana Grande. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow" with Rita Ora. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Recording artist Ariana Grande poses backstage with her award for best pop video. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lorde reacts with singer Taylor Swift and actress Drew Barrymore after she won the award for best rock video for "Royals". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ed Sheeran jumps onto the back of director Emil Nava backstage after winning the award for best male video for "Sing". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Beyonce receives some assistance with her dress. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Usher performs "She Came to Give It to You". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ed Sheeran poses backstage after winning the award for best male video for "Sing". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj performs "Anaconda". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicki Minaj, Jessie J and Ariana Grande perform "Bang Bang". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Recording artist Lorde poses backstage with her award for Best Rock Video. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce reaches to fans after performing. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miley Cyrus hugs her spokesperson Jesse after he accepted the award for video of the year for "Wrecking Ball". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The late actor Robin Williams is shown on screen during a tribute. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Common discusses the death of Mike Brown in Ferguson, Missouri before presenting the award for best hip hop video. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sam Smith performs "Stay with Me". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katy Perry and Juicy J take the stage to accept the award for best female video for "Dark Horse". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce smiles with Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy after accepting the Video Vanguard Award. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jessie J performs "Bang-Bang". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Recording artist Lorde is escorted backstage with her award for best rock video. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Fifth Harmony poses backstage with the award for "Artists to Watch" for their video "Miss Movin' On". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Iggy Azalea performs "Black Widow". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jim Carey falls backward as he and Jeff Daniels present the award for best pop video. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taylor Swift performs "Shake It Off". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Usher takes the stage to perform "She Came to Give It to You". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
MTV red carpet
Style from the MTV Video Music Awards.
Nicki Minaj style
The fashion and style of the hip-hop star.
Emmy nominations
And the nominees for the 2014 Emmy Awards are...
Hollywood selfies
Capturing a moment with celebrities.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.