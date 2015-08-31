MTV Video Music Awards red carpet
Singer and show host Miley Cyrus poses as she arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Recording artist Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
TV personality Kim Kardashian and musician Kanye West. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Cara Delevigne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Recording artist Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Britney Spears. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Recording artist Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Designer Jeremy Scott. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer FKA twigs. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer and show host Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rap artist Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Reality television star Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Rebel Wilson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
TV personality Kelly Osbourne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, musician John Legend. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Internet personality Baddiewinkle. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Brooklyn Beckham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
TV personalities Kris Jenner (L), Kourtney Kardashian (C) and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
TV personality Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rapper Tyga. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Detailed view of recording artist Taylor Swift's shoes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
From left: model Martha Hunt, actress Hailee Steinfeld, model Cara Delevingne, recording artists Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, actress Serayah McNeill and models Lily Aldridge and Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
