Pictures | Mon Jun 1, 2015 | 10:45am EDT

Mubarak HQ destroyed

A toilet is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing the building that had housed the headquarters of Mubarak's political party, a symbol of decades of iron-fisted rule. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Egyptian workers destroy concrete during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing the building that had housed the headquarters of Mubarak's political party, a symbol of decades of iron-fisted rule. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A worker walks inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy and remove concrete and metal during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy concrete during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A journalist walks inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy and remove concrete and metal during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
The word "Mubarak" is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A worker displays a magazine with pictures of Suzanne Mubarak, the wife of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, that he found in an office inside the burnt headquarters of Hosni Mubarak's National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy concrete during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
An Egyptian worker is seen during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
A destroyed chair is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
