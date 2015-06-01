Mubarak HQ destroyed

A toilet is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing the building that had housed the headquarters...more

A toilet is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing the building that had housed the headquarters of Mubarak's political party, a symbol of decades of iron-fisted rule. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

