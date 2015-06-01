Mubarak HQ destroyed
A toilet is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing the building that had housed the headquarters...more
Egyptian workers destroy concrete during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. Egypt began demolishing the building that had housed the...more
A worker walks inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy and remove concrete and metal during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr...more
Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy concrete during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A journalist walks inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy and remove concrete and metal during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr...more
The word "Mubarak" is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A worker displays a magazine with pictures of Suzanne Mubarak, the wife of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, that he found in an office inside the burnt headquarters of Hosni Mubarak's National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo,...more
Egyptian workers and a bulldozer destroy concrete during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An Egyptian worker is seen during the demolition of the headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A destroyed chair is seen inside the burnt headquarters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's political party National Democratic Party during its demolition in Cairo, Egypt, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
