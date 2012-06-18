Edition:
MuchMusic Video Awards

<p>Fans wait on the red carpet before the start of the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Justin Bieber carries his younger brother Jaxon as he arrives for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Justin Bieber carries his younger brother Jaxon as he arrives for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Performer Kreesha Turner arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Kreesha Turner performs as she arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock</p>

<p>Fans wait to catch a view of celebrities as they arrive for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Katy Perry arrives with children dressed as characters from her music videos during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock</p>

<p>Katy Perry (C) stands with children dressed as characters from her music videos as she arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Presenter Shenae Grimes from the television program 90210 arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock</p>

<p>Diamond Rings arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Cory Lee arrives for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Carly Rae Jepsen rides in a vintage Ford Mustang convertible as she arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>MTV personalities Aliya-Jasmine Sovani (L), Paul Lemieux and Sheena Snively (R) arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Keshia Chante arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock</p>

<p>Members of the band Marianas Trench arrive on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Perez Hilton arrives on the red carpet during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Katy Perry performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Katy Perry performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Katy Perry holds up the award for international video of the year-artist, for "Last Friday Night," during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Selena Gomez holds up shoes while doing a skit at the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Justin Bieber (R) accepts his award from Lauren Toyota for best international video of the year by a Canadian during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Nelly Furtado performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Carly Rae Jepsen performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>Kelly Clarkson performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>LMFAO spray liquid as they perform during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>LMFAO performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

<p>LMFAO perform during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

