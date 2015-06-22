Edition:
MuchMusic Video Awards

British singer Ed Sheeran climbs onto the back of his video director Emil Nava, who holds Sheeran's two awards from the show, backstage at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 21, 2015.

June 21, 2015
Singer Nick Jonas performs at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 21, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Singer Ed Sheeran performs.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Fall Out Boy perform.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Singer Drake (2nd L) makes a guest appearance on stage after P. Reign (R) won the award for best Hip-Hop video, which was presented by Tyrone Edwards (L) and Hailee Steinfeld (2nd R).

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
American singer Jason Derulo poses backstage at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 21, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Singer Tori Kelly acknowledges the applause from the audience.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Singer Carly Rae Jepsen poses backstage.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Singer The Weeknd poses with his awards backstage.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Singer Mia Martina performs.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Singer Shawn Mendes performs.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Singer Sarah Blackwood, of the rock band Walk Off The Earth, performs.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Singer The Weeknd performs.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Actor Tyler Posey jumps while posing backstage.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Singer Jason Derulo performs.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Singer Ed Sheeran reaches out to sign an autograph as he performs.

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
