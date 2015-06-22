MuchMusic Video Awards
British singer Ed Sheeran climbs onto the back of his video director Emil Nava, who holds Sheeran's two awards from the show, backstage at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Nick Jonas performs at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Singer Ed Sheeran performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Fall Out Boy perform. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Singer Drake (2nd L) makes a guest appearance on stage after P. Reign (R) won the award for best Hip-Hop video, which was presented by Tyrone Edwards (L) and Hailee Steinfeld (2nd R). REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
American singer Jason Derulo poses backstage at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Tori Kelly acknowledges the applause from the audience. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Singer Carly Rae Jepsen poses backstage. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer The Weeknd poses with his awards backstage. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Singer Mia Martina performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Singer Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Singer Sarah Blackwood, of the rock band Walk Off The Earth, performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Singer The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Tyler Posey jumps while posing backstage. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Jason Derulo performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Singer Ed Sheeran reaches out to sign an autograph as he performs. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
