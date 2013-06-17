Edition:
MuchMusic Video Awards red carpet

<p>Singer Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>MuchMusic VJ Phoebe Dykstra (R) attempts to kiss fellow DJ Lauren Toyota as they arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Irish pop duo Jedward arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Singer Demi Lovato arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Actress Shay Mitchell arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>(L-R) Actors Steve Lund, Greystone Holt, Laura Vandervoort, and Micheal Xavier from the cast of "Bitten" arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Singer Mia Martina arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Pop rock band Marianas Trench, dressed as mermaids, jump on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>The cast of "Degrassi" arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Hip hop artists SonReal (L) and Rich Kidd arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Singer Cody Simpson arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Singers Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger arrive on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Actress Lucy Hale arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Actor Patrick Adams (C) takes a photo of himself with fans on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Actress Naya Rivera arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Actress Brittany Snow arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Actress Laura Vandervoort from the cast of "Bitten" arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>MuchMusic VJ Liz Trinnear arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Singer Austin Mahone arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

<p>Actress Megan Merkle arrives on the red carpet for the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Monday, June 17, 2013

