MuchMusic Video Awards red carpet
Rapper Waka Flocka gestures as singer Mia Martina (R) poses at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Model Chantelle Brown-Young. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer and presenter Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Mia Martina. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Carly Rae Jepsen poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Vancouver-based rock band Marianas Trench. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Pop singer Cody Simpson poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Tori Kelly. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Debby Ryan poses with fans. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Canadian ice hockey sensation Connor McDavid. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Indie pop band Echosmith. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Katherine McNamara. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Dance music DJ duo Torro Torro. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rock band the Arkells. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Hip-Hop artist P. Reign. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Tyler Shaw. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rock band Fall Out Boy. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Tyler Posey. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Chloe Wilde. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Liz Trinnear. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Tyrone Edwards and Liz Trinnear. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
John River. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Comedienne Nicole Arbour. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jamaican-born singer Omi performs on the red carpet with Toronto Argonauts cheerleaders wearing face masks of musicians. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Young Wolf Hatchlings. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Shannon Kook-Chun. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Greg Bryk. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Musician Lights. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Sarah Hyland and actor Dominic Sherwood. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fans react to singer Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Singer Jason Derulo. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
