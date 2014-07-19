Mud festival in Korea

A tourist poses for photographs as he plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. About 2 to 3 million domestic and international tourists visit the beach during the annual mud festival, according to...more

A tourist poses for photographs as he plays in the mud during the Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong July 18, 2014. About 2 to 3 million domestic and international tourists visit the beach during the annual mud festival, according to the festival organizers. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

