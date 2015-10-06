Mudslide engulfs Guatemalan town
Heavy machinery remove dirt from an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Beneath the mud and rock that engulfed the small Guatemalan town of Santa Catarina Pinula last week, search...more
Rescue team members carry a stuffed unicorn and the remains of a mudslide victim towards a temporary morgue, in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Rescue team members carry the bodies of mudslide victims toward the coroner's truck, in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Bandmates participate in the funeral of Bryan Sandoval, a mudslide victim in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Seven members of the Sandoval family were buried together after their bodies were found....more
People participate in the funeral of members of the Sandoval family, mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Guatemalan soldiers inspect a new mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A general view of the mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
An interior view of a house damaged by mudslide is seen in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Forensic workers rest outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A firefighter watches an area affected by a mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A girl participates in art therapy at a shelter outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Soldiers and policemen (R) keep watch outside tents, being used as temporary morgue, at an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
The parents of Jason and Marielos Sanchez Mendez, the victims of a mudslide, attend a memorial service in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Guatemalan soldiers watch a new mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Heavy machinery is seen at work at an area affected by mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Rescue workers walk towards an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A rescue team recovers bodies of mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman carries a religious statue and belongings while evacuating from an area affected by mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Rescue workers are seen at an mudslide area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A firefighter carries the body of a child retrieved from a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Rescue workers unload bodies of mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People mourn over a coffin during the funeral of members of the Sandoval family, mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
The wreckage of a car is seen at an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
A relative of a mudslide victim is comforted by a friend in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Mexican Army rescue team members and a sniffer dog tour an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Firefighters remove a window protection to enter a damaged house to look for people after a landslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Volunteers arrive to help with the search for mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Rescue workers inspect an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
