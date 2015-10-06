Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 5, 2015 | 9:20pm EDT

Mudslide engulfs Guatemalan town

Heavy machinery remove dirt from an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Beneath the mud and rock that engulfed the small Guatemalan town of Santa Catarina Pinula last week, search crews have found entire families who died huddled together after they were buried alive. At least 137 people were killed in Thursday's disaster just outside Guatemala City, and emergency services chief Alejandro Maldonado said on Monday at least 300 people were still unaccounted for. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Heavy machinery remove dirt from an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Beneath the mud and rock that engulfed the small Guatemalan town of Santa Catarina Pinula last week, search...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Heavy machinery remove dirt from an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Beneath the mud and rock that engulfed the small Guatemalan town of Santa Catarina Pinula last week, search crews have found entire families who died huddled together after they were buried alive. At least 137 people were killed in Thursday's disaster just outside Guatemala City, and emergency services chief Alejandro Maldonado said on Monday at least 300 people were still unaccounted for. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
1 / 28
Rescue team members carry a stuffed unicorn and the remains of a mudslide victim towards a temporary morgue, in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Rescue team members carry a stuffed unicorn and the remains of a mudslide victim towards a temporary morgue, in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Rescue team members carry a stuffed unicorn and the remains of a mudslide victim towards a temporary morgue, in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
2 / 28
Rescue team members carry the bodies of mudslide victims toward the coroner's truck, in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Rescue team members carry the bodies of mudslide victims toward the coroner's truck, in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Rescue team members carry the bodies of mudslide victims toward the coroner's truck, in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
3 / 28
Bandmates participate in the funeral of Bryan Sandoval, a mudslide victim in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Seven members of the Sandoval family were buried together after their bodies were found. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Bandmates participate in the funeral of Bryan Sandoval, a mudslide victim in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Seven members of the Sandoval family were buried together after their bodies were found....more

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Bandmates participate in the funeral of Bryan Sandoval, a mudslide victim in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. Seven members of the Sandoval family were buried together after their bodies were found. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
4 / 28
People participate in the funeral of members of the Sandoval family, mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People participate in the funeral of members of the Sandoval family, mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
People participate in the funeral of members of the Sandoval family, mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
5 / 28
Guatemalan soldiers inspect a new mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Guatemalan soldiers inspect a new mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Guatemalan soldiers inspect a new mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
6 / 28
A general view of the mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A general view of the mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
A general view of the mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
7 / 28
An interior view of a house damaged by mudslide is seen in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

An interior view of a house damaged by mudslide is seen in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
An interior view of a house damaged by mudslide is seen in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
8 / 28
Forensic workers rest outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Forensic workers rest outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Forensic workers rest outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
9 / 28
A firefighter watches an area affected by a mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A firefighter watches an area affected by a mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A firefighter watches an area affected by a mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
10 / 28
A girl participates in art therapy at a shelter outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A girl participates in art therapy at a shelter outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A girl participates in art therapy at a shelter outside a morgue in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
11 / 28
Soldiers and policemen (R) keep watch outside tents, being used as temporary morgue, at an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Soldiers and policemen (R) keep watch outside tents, being used as temporary morgue, at an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Soldiers and policemen (R) keep watch outside tents, being used as temporary morgue, at an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
12 / 28
The parents of Jason and Marielos Sanchez Mendez, the victims of a mudslide, attend a memorial service in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

The parents of Jason and Marielos Sanchez Mendez, the victims of a mudslide, attend a memorial service in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
The parents of Jason and Marielos Sanchez Mendez, the victims of a mudslide, attend a memorial service in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
13 / 28
Guatemalan soldiers watch a new mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Guatemalan soldiers watch a new mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Guatemalan soldiers watch a new mudslide at the disaster area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
14 / 28
Heavy machinery is seen at work at an area affected by mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Heavy machinery is seen at work at an area affected by mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Heavy machinery is seen at work at an area affected by mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
15 / 28
Rescue workers walk towards an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Rescue workers walk towards an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Rescue workers walk towards an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
16 / 28
A rescue team recovers bodies of mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A rescue team recovers bodies of mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
A rescue team recovers bodies of mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
17 / 28
A woman carries a religious statue and belongings while evacuating from an area affected by mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A woman carries a religious statue and belongings while evacuating from an area affected by mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
A woman carries a religious statue and belongings while evacuating from an area affected by mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
18 / 28
Rescue workers are seen at an mudslide area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Rescue workers are seen at an mudslide area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Rescue workers are seen at an mudslide area in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
19 / 28
A firefighter carries the body of a child retrieved from a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

A firefighter carries the body of a child retrieved from a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A firefighter carries the body of a child retrieved from a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
20 / 28
Rescue workers unload bodies of mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Rescue workers unload bodies of mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Rescue workers unload bodies of mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
21 / 28
People mourn over a coffin during the funeral of members of the Sandoval family, mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People mourn over a coffin during the funeral of members of the Sandoval family, mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
People mourn over a coffin during the funeral of members of the Sandoval family, mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
22 / 28
The wreckage of a car is seen at an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

The wreckage of a car is seen at an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
The wreckage of a car is seen at an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
23 / 28
A relative of a mudslide victim is comforted by a friend in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

A relative of a mudslide victim is comforted by a friend in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A relative of a mudslide victim is comforted by a friend in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
24 / 28
Mexican Army rescue team members and a sniffer dog tour an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Mexican Army rescue team members and a sniffer dog tour an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Mexican Army rescue team members and a sniffer dog tour an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
25 / 28
Firefighters remove a window protection to enter a damaged house to look for people after a landslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Firefighters remove a window protection to enter a damaged house to look for people after a landslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Firefighters remove a window protection to enter a damaged house to look for people after a landslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
26 / 28
Volunteers arrive to help with the search for mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Volunteers arrive to help with the search for mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Volunteers arrive to help with the search for mudslide victims in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
27 / 28
Rescue workers inspect an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Rescue workers inspect an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Rescue workers inspect an area affected by a mudslide in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Hot air in Albuquerque

Hot air in Albuquerque

Next Slideshows

Hot air in Albuquerque

Hot air in Albuquerque

Balloons fill the sky during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Oct 05 2015
Stripped down at Air France

Stripped down at Air France

An Air France executive has his shirt ripped off by angry employees after a meeting about mass job cuts.

Oct 05 2015
Tension in Jerusalem

Tension in Jerusalem

Recent weeks have seen rising tensions in the region.

Oct 05 2015
Blessing of the animals

Blessing of the animals

Pet owners have their animals blessed every year on the day of Saint Francis of Assisi.

Oct 05 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast