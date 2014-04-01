Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 1, 2014 | 1:40pm EDT

Mudslide from above

<p>The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 13
<p>The mountains surrounding the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington are seen tinged with snow March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

The mountains surrounding the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington are seen tinged with snow March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

The mountains surrounding the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington are seen tinged with snow March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 13
<p>Workers dig with heavy equipment at the point where the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington stopped March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Workers dig with heavy equipment at the point where the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington stopped March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Workers dig with heavy equipment at the point where the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington stopped March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
3 / 13
<p>Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 13
<p>Workers dig into a massive mudslide covering highway 530 in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Workers dig into a massive mudslide covering highway 530 in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Workers dig into a massive mudslide covering highway 530 in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 13
<p>The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 13
<p>The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
7 / 13
<p>Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 13
<p>Workers walk at the site of a massive mudslide covering highway 530 in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Workers walk at the site of a massive mudslide covering highway 530 in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Workers walk at the site of a massive mudslide covering highway 530 in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 13
<p>Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 13
<p>Workers dig with heavy equipment for victims in the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Workers dig with heavy equipment for victims in the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

Workers dig with heavy equipment for victims in the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
11 / 13
<p>The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
12 / 13
<p>The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Grim milestone in Syria

Grim milestone in Syria

Next Slideshows

Grim milestone in Syria

Grim milestone in Syria

At least 150,000 people have been killed in Syria's three-year-old civil war, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.

Apr 01 2014
Crisis in Ukraine

Crisis in Ukraine

Russian Prime Minister Medvedev visits Crimea, as Ukraine mourns its Euromaidan dead.

Mar 31 2014
U.S.-South Korea military drill

U.S.-South Korea military drill

Foal Eagle is an annual drill between the two forces.

Mar 31 2014
Britain's first gay marriages

Britain's first gay marriages

Gay couples tie the knot on the first day that same-sex marriages are allowed.

Mar 31 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast